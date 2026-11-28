Assam Governor Inaugurates Inter-School Moot Court Competition In Guwahati, Urges Students To Uphold Justice And Constitutional Values | X / @Laxmanacharya54

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Jambabati Bhuyan Memorial Inter-School Moot Court Competition at Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, terming it a meaningful initiative to promote legal awareness and familiarise young minds with the principles of justice, constitutional values and the rule of law.

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Congratulating the school management and the entire school fraternity for organising the competition, Governor Acharya said on Friday that the initiative will provide students with valuable exposure to the functioning of the judicial system and help them develop analytical thinking, logical reasoning, confidence and effective communication skills.

He observed that a moot court is an important platform for nurturing the ability to examine facts, interpret laws, present arguments and respect differing viewpoints.

Addressing the students, the Governor said that the true strength of justice lies in the fair and ethical application of law. He underscored that integrity, impartiality, ethics and compassion are the fundamental pillars of the justice delivery system and urged students to uphold these values in every sphere of life, irrespective of the profession they choose.

The Governor encouraged the participants to focus not only on winning the competition but also on the knowledge and experience gained through the process.

He urged them to base their arguments on facts and evidence, remain open to new ideas and have the courage to question and accept the truth. He observed that knowledge makes an individual capable, character makes one trustworthy, and compassion makes one a better human being.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Governor said that the realisation of this national aspiration requires a generation of young people who combine knowledge with character, ambition with social responsibility and professional excellence with commitment to the nation.

Expressing confidence that the competition would deepen students' understanding of constitutional principles and strengthen their respect for the rule of law, the Governor called upon them to dream big, cultivate wisdom through learning and always stand for truth and justice.

The programme was attended by the Founder Principal of the school, Basanta Kumar Bhuyan; co-founder of the school, Manjurani Bhuyan; Vice Principal Nikhilesh Goswami; faculty members and students.

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