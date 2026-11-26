CBSE Board Exams 2027: English Tops Subject Choices Among Class 12 Students, Followed By Chemistry And Physics |

English has emerged as the most popular subject among CBSE Class 12 students for the 2027 board examination, with about 18.5 lakh students, over 97 per cent of the total cohort, enrolled. Chemistry follows with 10.8 lakh registrations, representing nearly 57 per cent of the examination cohort. Physics has attracted around 10 lakh students, while Mathematics has reportedly recorded 8.3 lakh registrations, highlighting the continued importance of language and science subjects in senior secondary education.

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English tops popular subjects

English remains a compulsory subject for most Class 12 students across CBSE-affiliated schools, making it one of the most widely opted subjects. Its popularity also reflects its importance in higher education, competitive examinations and professional communication. Nearly 19 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination.

Chemistry and Physics follow

Chemistry and Physics have secured the next positions among the preferred subjects. Both are key components of the Science stream and are particularly important for students aspiring to pursue careers in engineering, medicine, research and other science-related fields.

The subject preferences also offer a glimpse into the academic interests and career aspirations of students preparing for their final school examinations. While Science continues to attract students planning to enter technical and medical professions, other streams, including Commerce and Humanities, offer a wide range of academic and career opportunities.

What about commerce-related subjects?

Talking about commerce-related subjects, Economics has received approximately 5.8 lakh registrations. According to reports, there has also been a significant increase in registrations for science subjects over the past eight years. Chemistry registrations have increased by 70 per cent, Physics recorded an increase of 58 per cent, while Business Studies and Accountancy registrations increased by approximately 32 per cent each.

CBSE Class 12 exam schedule

In 2027, the examinations are set to commence on February 16 at 10:30 am every day. The test will commence with the Physics paper and end with Retail and Web Applications. The exam covers 121 subjects.

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