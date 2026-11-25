The Supreme Court says students who selected three languages under CBSE’s transitional arrangement may continue with their choices | Representative image

New Delhi, November 25, 2026: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) three-language policy can continue with their existing choices. They will not be required to switch back to two languages following the transitional relaxation granted under the court’s earlier orders.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the clarification while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE’s three-language formula. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioners, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the CBSE.

No Forced Switch For Students

Under the CBSE’s three-language policy, students are required to study at least two native Indian languages. However, students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 have been granted transitional relaxation, allowing them to continue studying two foreign languages and one Indian language. The third language for these classes will be assessed at the school level instead of through a board examination.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay the policy but questioned the classification of English as a ‘non-native’ language. It had also raised concerns over the infrastructural preparedness of educational institutions to implement the formula.

CBSE Seeks Modification Of Earlier Order

The CBSE approached the Supreme Court seeking modification of its September 28 order, arguing that the relaxation granted to students of Classes 6 to 9 required reconsideration as some students had already opted for three-language combinations. In its earlier order, the court had directed the board to consider extending the relaxation available to Class 7 students to those in Class 6.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Bagchi clarified that Class 6 students who had already chosen three languages could continue studying them. However, those who had not opted for a third language should not be forced to do so.

Court Stresses Flexibility

The CJI observed that students currently studying two languages would be allowed to continue with them for the academic year, subject to the condition that they take up a third language the following year. He described the matter as a “human problem” and maintained that students who had already chosen three languages should continue with their choices.

When Mehta raised concerns over students seeking to return to the previous scheme and questioned whether the relaxation should extend until Class 10, Justice Bagchi pointed out that the exemption available to Class 7 students already extended until Class 10.

Petitioners Oppose Modification

Mehta eventually agreed that the court could pass the proposed order, adding that the CBSE would approach it again if any difficulties arose. The CJI also indicated that the bench wanted to bring the issues surrounding the matter to a close.

However, Sankaranarayanan opposed any modification of the earlier order, arguing that the petitioners had not been heard. The CJI clarified that the bench only intended to protect the existing language choices of students.

“Those who have opted for three languages, let them continue with three languages, that’s all,” the Chief Justice remarked.

Individual Choice Takes Centre Stage

Sankaranarayanan argued that the decision should remain at the discretion of individual students and that no direction should be issued at the institutional level. Responding to his submission, the CJI said educational institutions should not interpret the earlier orders in a manner that requires students who have already opted for three languages to switch back to two.

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The clarification highlights the importance of balancing educational reforms with students’ academic continuity. While introducing a new language policy may require changes to the existing curriculum, flexibility remains crucial to ensuring that students are not unnecessarily burdened by transitional arrangements.

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