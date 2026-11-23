Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Maharashtra government has renamed its short-term employment-oriented courses conducted through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as the ‘Sant Rohidas Short-Term Employment-Oriented Courses Programme’, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Monday.
The third phase of the programme was launched by Lodha at Mantralaya under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative aims to equip youths with industry-relevant skills and improve employment and self-employment opportunities.
The third phase has a training capacity of 26,520 seats, of which 18,266 students have enrolled so far. It will cover 884 training batches across 346 ITIs and 56 government technical school centres.
Training In Emerging Technologies
Lodha said the courses have been designed in accordance with changing industrial requirements. Apart from traditional vocational training, students will receive training in emerging sectors such as drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and semiconductors.
The courses, ranging from two to four hours, will enable students to acquire additional skills alongside their regular education or employment. Certificates will be awarded to those who successfully complete the training.
Progress Of Earlier Phases
The first phase, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025, covered 414 ITIs and 122 government technical school centres. A total of 51,042 trainees enrolled in 1,766 batches, of whom 37,981 have completed their assessments.
In the second phase, 88 training batches were approved using district planning funds, with 1,844 trainees enrolling. Training in 59 batches has been completed.
The third phase will be funded through the Daksh fund, with allocations sought after completion of trainee registration.
Special Courses For Women
The programme also focuses on women's skill development. In the first phase, 7,234 women received training opportunities through 260 batches. Courses included semiconductor technician, junior software developer and beauty therapist.
Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma emphasised the need for practical training from the first day, including hands-on experience with raw materials. She urged ITI principals to ensure that trainees do not face shortages of materials or facilities.
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Verma said Maharashtra was the only state consistently implementing such short-term programmes with the participation of faculty members and external experts. She stressed that improving the ITI brand and providing quality practical training should remain a priority.
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