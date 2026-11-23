Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announces the renamed vocational training initiative aimed at strengthening employment opportunities for Maharashtra's youth | X - @MPLodha

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Maharashtra government has renamed its short-term employment-oriented courses conducted through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as the ‘Sant Rohidas Short-Term Employment-Oriented Courses Programme’, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Monday.

The third phase of the programme was launched by Lodha at Mantralaya under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative aims to equip youths with industry-relevant skills and improve employment and self-employment opportunities.

The third phase has a training capacity of 26,520 seats, of which 18,266 students have enrolled so far. It will cover 884 training batches across 346 ITIs and 56 government technical school centres.

उद्योगांच्या बदलत्या गरजांनुसार महाराष्ट्रातील युवकांना आधुनिक तंत्रज्ञानाचे प्रशिक्षण देऊन रोजगारक्षम बनविण्याच्या दिशेने आणखी एक महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल! आदरणीय मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीसजी यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली राज्यातील आयटीआयमध्ये राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या STEP अर्थात अल्पमुदतीच्या रोजगारक्षम अभ्यासक्रम कार्यक्रमाच्या तिसऱ्या टप्प्याचा आज शुभारंभ केला. यापुढे हा कार्यक्रम ‘संत रोहिदास अल्पमुदतीच्या रोजगारक्षम अभ्यासक्रम कार्यक्रम’ या नावाने ओळखला जाणार आहे. ड्रोन तंत्रज्ञान, इलेक्ट्रिक वाहने, सौर ऊर्जा, कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता, सायबर सुरक्षा आणि सेमीकंडक्टर यांसारख्या आधुनिक तंत्रज्ञानावर आधारित अभ्यासक्रमांच्या माध्यमातून युवकांना उद्योगांच्या गरजांनुसार कौशल्य प्रशिक्षणाची संधी मिळणार आहे. या तिसऱ्या टप्प्यात २६,५२० प्रशिक्षण प्रवेशक्षमता उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आली असून, आतापर्यंत १८,२६६ विद्यार्थ्यांनी प्रवेश घेतला आहे. केवळ शैक्षणिक पदवी नव्हे, तर प्रत्यक्ष कामाचा अनुभव आणि आधुनिक कौशल्यांच्या बळावर महाराष्ट्रातील युवक रोजगार व स्वयंरोजगाराच्या अधिकाधिक संधी मिळवू शकतील, हाच या उपक्रमाचा उद्देश आहे. कौशल्यसंपन्न युवक, सक्षम महाराष्ट्र आणि विकसित भारत! @Dev_Fadnavis #STEPProgramme #YouthEmpowerment #SelfEmployment #ViksitBharat #MPLodha — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) November 23, 2026

Training In Emerging Technologies

Lodha said the courses have been designed in accordance with changing industrial requirements. Apart from traditional vocational training, students will receive training in emerging sectors such as drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and semiconductors.

The courses, ranging from two to four hours, will enable students to acquire additional skills alongside their regular education or employment. Certificates will be awarded to those who successfully complete the training.

Progress Of Earlier Phases

The first phase, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025, covered 414 ITIs and 122 government technical school centres. A total of 51,042 trainees enrolled in 1,766 batches, of whom 37,981 have completed their assessments.

In the second phase, 88 training batches were approved using district planning funds, with 1,844 trainees enrolling. Training in 59 batches has been completed.

The third phase will be funded through the Daksh fund, with allocations sought after completion of trainee registration.

Special Courses For Women

The programme also focuses on women's skill development. In the first phase, 7,234 women received training opportunities through 260 batches. Courses included semiconductor technician, junior software developer and beauty therapist.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma emphasised the need for practical training from the first day, including hands-on experience with raw materials. She urged ITI principals to ensure that trainees do not face shortages of materials or facilities.

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Verma said Maharashtra was the only state consistently implementing such short-term programmes with the participation of faculty members and external experts. She stressed that improving the ITI brand and providing quality practical training should remain a priority.

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