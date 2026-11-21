Maharashtra Govt To Allot 500 New Service Quarters In Bandra, Powai And Ghatkopar Within Six Months | AI

Mumbai: In a major relief to thousands of Maharashtra government employees awaiting official accommodation in Mumbai, the state government is set to make 500 new service quarters available across Bandra, Powai and Ghatkopar. The houses are expected to be allotted within the next six months to employees on the waiting list, based on their preferences, a senior General Administration Department (GAD) official said.

Housing Initiative To Benefit Employees Commuting From Mumbai’s Distant Suburbs

The move is expected to benefit government employees commuting daily to Mumbai from distant areas such as Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar and Panvel, while reducing their dependence on rented accommodation and the financial burden of housing and travel.

Of the proposed housing stock, 125 quarters will be available at the Bandra Government Colony, around 120 in Ghatkopar East and 256 at Powai.

GAD To Transfer Powai Flats From MMRDA To Public Works Department

The Powai housing component accounts for a significant share of the new accommodation. These flats, originally constructed for government employees, had come under the possession of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) following a court order. The GAD has now decided to transfer them to the Public Works Department (PWD), paving the way for their allotment to government officers and employees.

The Powai complex comprises 256 flats, of which 128 measure 40 square metres each and another 128 measure 80 square metres.

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Mumbai and its surrounding areas have around 60,000 government quarters, but the available housing stock remains inadequate compared to the number of government employees. More than 5,000 officers and employees have been waiting for official accommodation since 2015.

The shortage has forced many employees to rent houses in Mumbai, adding to their monthly expenses and commuting time. Consequently, government accommodation remains a preferred option, particularly for those posted in the city.

Earlier, securing government accommodation often involved recommendations and considerable procedural hurdles. However, the allotment process has now been shifted online to ensure transparency. Employees are allotted quarters based on the date of their applications and their stated preferences, the official said.

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