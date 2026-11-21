FDA investigations and manufacturer verification allegedly exposed discrepancies in the packaging and Vitamin D3 content of a SHELCAL HD tablet batch seized in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Kalachowki police have registered an FIR against three pharmaceutical traders for allegedly conspiring to sell substandard and spurious medicines in the market, posing a serious threat to public health and cheating consumers as well as the government.

The case follows an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which uncovered major discrepancies in a batch of SHELCAL HD tablets.

The accused have been identified as Kalpesh Kantilal Jain, proprietor of M/s Labdhi Pharma; Ghulam Raju Khan, proprietor of M/s Muskan Chemist; and Sandeep Sushilkumar Mishra, proprietor of M/s Balaji Pharmaceuticals. Police have registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

FDA Receives Tip-Off About Suspected Counterfeit Drugs

According to the FIR, complainant Hemant Rajaram Ade, 39, a drug inspector attached to the FDA office in Bandra (East), received confidential information about the alleged storage, sale and distribution of suspected counterfeit medicines at M/s Labdhi Pharma, located at Milan Industrial Estate, Abhyudaya Nagar, G.D. Ambekar Marg, Kalachowki.

Acting on the information, Ade inspected the wholesale drug premises on August 13, 2025, in the presence of proprietor Kalpesh Jain. During the inspection, certain medicines were found to be suspicious.

Samples of SHELCAL HD Tablets, Montair-LC Tablets, Duolin Rotacaps and Budecort Rotacaps were seized and sent to the government analyst at the FDA laboratory in Bandra for testing.

Laboratory Report Finds Low Vitamin D3 Content

The laboratory report, received on January 23, 2026, declared the SHELCAL HD Tablets sample as 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ). Analysis revealed that the sample contained only 10.20 per cent of the Vitamin D3 quantity mentioned on its label, substantially below the prescribed standards under the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Following the findings, the FDA issued a notice to Labdhi Pharma on February 12, directing the firm to immediately stop the sale, distribution and use of the medicine, recall the available stock and submit complete details of its procurement and distribution.

Supply Chain Leads To Lucknow Firm

In its response, Labdhi Pharma informed the FDA that it had purchased 1,080 strips, each containing 15 tablets, from Muskan Chemist through an invoice dated June 9, 2025. Subsequently, Khan informed the authorities on February 26 that he had procured the medicine from Balaji Pharmaceuticals, owned by Sandeep Mishra and based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

However, Balaji Pharmaceuticals allegedly failed to provide satisfactory details about the original supplier from whom it had purchased the medicine. The firm's inability to disclose the source of procurement raised further suspicions regarding the authenticity of the drug.

Manufacturer Confirms Discrepancies In Packaging

In a crucial development, the FDA approached the original manufacturer, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in Gangtok, Sikkim, on May 20, 2026, seeking verification of the seized sample. The company compared the market sample with its retained reference sample and, in a communication dated May 29, reported several discrepancies.

These included differences in overprinting, font style and spacing, absence of the pharma code and variations in the blister packaging. The manufacturer also found a significant difference in Vitamin D3 content, recording 8.5 in the market sample against 252.5 in its reference sample.

Based on these findings, Torrent Pharmaceuticals concluded that the batch was spurious and did not match its original product.

Police Probe Alleged Drug Distribution Network

Considering the laboratory report, purchase invoices, correspondence and manufacturer's findings, the FDA alleged that the three accused had acted in collusion to circulate spurious medicines in the market, potentially endangering the health of unsuspecting consumers.

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The Kalachowki police are investigating the alleged supply chain, the source of the suspected counterfeit medicines and the possible involvement of other persons.

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