FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says intensified enforcement against milk adulteration has improved demand and prices for genuine milk across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Maharashtra has witnessed a decline of nearly 20 lakh litres in daily milk supply following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) crackdown on adulteration, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has claimed, attributing the reduction to the elimination of adulterated milk from the supply chain rather than a fall in genuine milk production.

Mundhe said several dairy farmers recently visited his office and informed him that prices of both cow and buffalo milk had increased by around 20–30 per cent following the intensified action against milk adulteration.

According to the farmers, the reduced availability of adulterated milk has improved demand for genuine milk and helped them fetch better prices.

"Production has not dipped, but adulterated milk has dipped. As availability has reduced, farmers are getting a better price for their milk," Mundhe said.

Analogue Paneer Ban Boosts Milk Demand

He added that the ban on analogue paneer has also contributed to the increased demand for genuine milk, as manufacturers now have to depend on milk for paneer production instead of using non-dairy alternatives.

FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Adulteration

The FDA launched its intensified enforcement drive after Mundhe took charge on May 25. The department has conducted extensive inspections and raids, seized adulterated milk and registered FIRs against those allegedly involved in the illegal trade. The action has targeted establishments involved in manufacturing and distributing synthetic and adulterated milk.

Mundhe also highlighted the FDA's extensive food safety drive during Diwali, when officers conducted inspections across the state, particularly targeting sweet shops and establishments manufacturing and selling sweets. The department focused on checking the quality of ingredients, detecting adulteration and preventing unsafe food products from reaching consumers.

"We carried out an extensive drive during Diwali for safe food, especially sweets, and we noticed an improvement. I am not saying that all milk and food products have become safe, but there has been substantial improvement," Mundhe said.

Department To Continue Enforcement Action

The Commissioner said sustained enforcement and strict action against violators were necessary to improve compliance across the food supply chain. The department intends to continue inspections and take action against those compromising food quality and consumer safety.

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The claimed reduction in milk availability, along with the reported increase in prices received by farmers, points to the economic impact of the crackdown. However, independent procurement data will be important to establish whether the decline of 20 lakh litres is attributable entirely to the removal of adulterated milk.

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