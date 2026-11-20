Maharashtra FDA Launches Major Crackdown On Misleading Health Supplement Claims; Gyms, Pharmacies And Influencers Under Scanner | AI

Mumbai: Gym trainers, fitness centres, pharmacies, medical stores, nutritionists, social media influencers, manufacturers, distributors and online sellers promoting or selling health supplements through misleading claims will face stringent action from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a major crackdown on the growing supplement market, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued a statewide comprehensive compliance order bringing the entire supply chain under stricter regulatory scrutiny.

FSSAI Licence Mandatory For Gyms And Pharmacies Selling Health Supplements

The order makes it mandatory for gyms and fitness centres selling health supplements to obtain an FSSAI food licence or registration, even if they already hold licences under other laws. Pharmacies and medical stores selling these products will also have to comply with the requirement.

The FDA has prohibited manufacturers and marketers from claiming that health supplements can treat, cure or prevent diseases. Mundhe clarified that these products are meant to supplement a normal diet and provide nutritional or physiological benefits. They cannot be treated as medicines or substitutes for medical treatment, nor are they intended to correct nutritional deficiencies.

Social Media Influencers And E-Commerce Platforms Face Advertising Restrictions

The restrictions extend to advertisements on social media, websites, e-commerce platforms and influencer promotions. Claims such as 'recommended by doctors' or 'recommended by nutritionists', photographs of physicians and representations suggesting that products are clinically prescribed have been prohibited. Food for special medical purposes cannot be advertised to the general public.

The FDA's move follows concerns over supplements containing unauthorised ingredients, undeclared steroids and pharmaceutical substances, particularly in sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness and herbal products.

FDA Seizes Stock Worth ₹1.38 Crore From 17 Establishments Across Maharashtra

In a coordinated statewide search operation on November 13, the FDA seized stock worth Rs 1.38 crore from 17 establishments across six divisions. The products were suspected of containing Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), ingredients whose product approval applications had been rejected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Maharashtra currently has 1,100 operative food business licences under the health supplement and nutraceutical categories, including 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers. All will be subjected to risk-based inspections.

The order also tightens labelling requirements, making it mandatory to mention the specific plant part used in botanical ingredients. Only roots and root extracts are permitted in Ashwagandha products. The use of 'ORS' in product names, brand names or trademarks is also prohibited.

Nagpur recorded the highest seizure at Rs 57.30 lakh, followed by Konkan (Thane) at Rs 47.65 lakh and Pune at Rs 30.57 lakh.

"Products sold in the name of health must not be allowed to gamble with the health of citizens. The labels and claims on these products must be truthful. No business that contravenes the law, be it a manufacturer, brand owner or online seller, will be spared," said Mundhe.

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