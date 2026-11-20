150 Police Personnel Conduct Midnight Combing Operation In Kurla West; 3 Arrested In Vinod Pawar Murder Case | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on rising criminal activities and a series of violent incidents at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police conducted an extensive midnight combing operation on Thursday. During the operation, three more accused were arrested in connection with the murder of Vinod Pawar, while a large cache of deadly weapons was seized from houses in the locality. The police also detained several history-sheeters as part of the drive.

Longstanding Family Disputes Lead To Four Murders In A Decade

Spread across nearly three acres in Kurla West, Makadwala Compound has witnessed longstanding disputes among certain families over ancestral property, financial interests and social dominance. These disputes have frequently escalated from minor arguments to assaults, violent attacks and even murders. According to information, four people have been murdered in the area over the past decade.

A few days ago, Vinod Pawar (40) was shot dead in the locality. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police had registered a case and arrested several accused in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Amit Tad received information that dangerous weapons were being concealed in the locality and were allegedly being used for criminal activities.

Ten Police Teams Formed; Around 150 Personnel Participate In Operation

Acting on the information, Inspector Tad planned a special operation under the guidance of senior officers. Ten teams were formed with the assistance of various police stations in Zone VII. Around 150 police officers and personnel participated in the operation.

On Thursday midnight, police personnel cordoned off the entire Makadwala Compound area and launched the combing operation. Around 25 to 30 houses were searched, during which a large cache of weapons, including swords, choppers, machetes and knives, was recovered.

In connection with the seizure of weapons, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police registered five separate cases, one of which also involves a woman. Meanwhile, three more accused were arrested in the Vinod Pawar murder case. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Regional Division) Dhananjay Kulkarni, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde and Assistant Commissioner of Police Pasalwar. The sudden and large-scale police operation has created a stir among criminals in the locality, with the police intensifying efforts to curb criminal activities in the area.

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