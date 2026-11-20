Maharashtra Sanctions ₹64.53 Crore For Baramati Airport Upgrade 10 Months After Ajit Pawar's Death | IANS

Mumbai, Nov 20: Ten months after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash at the Baramati airstrip, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 64.53 crore to equip the airport for night and all-weather landings under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR).

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday termed the allocation as “better late than never”, remarking that had the funds been released earlier, Ajit Pawar might still have been alive.

As per a government resolution issued by the General Administration Department on Thursday, the government has also approved an annual recurring expenditure of Rs 68.88 lakh for the airport’s operations and staffing.

VIDEO | When asked about the redevelopment of Baramati airport, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) says, "I welcome this move. Better late than never. I only wish this money had come earlier; perhaps Dada (Ajit Pawar) would still have been with us today."#BaramatiAirport — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026

Government Approves Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

A Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar, the then-Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, and four others on January 28.

The government’s decision follows the transfer of the airfield from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). A funding proposal submitted by MADC was approved by an Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary on October 29.

Funds Earmarked For Runway Safety

Of the Rs 64.53-crore capital expenditure, Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for procuring a 10,000-litre fire crash foam tender, Rs 10.56 crore for runway strip grading, blast pads and storm-water drainage, and Rs 6 crore for navigation and lighting equipment, including Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI), runway edge lights and windsocks.

The plan also includes Rs 5.40 crore for an 8-km perimeter road, Rs 5.06 crore for a compound wall, Rs 5 crore for a prefabricated Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower-cum-technical block and fire station, Rs 4.61 crore for recarpeting the 1,600-metre runway and Rs 2.27 crore for constructing Runway End Safety Areas (RESA).

The project estimate also includes Rs 9.52 crore towards GST, consultancy and insurance charges.

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Annual Allocation Covers Airport Operations

The annual operational allocation of Rs 68.88 lakh will cover utility expenses and contractual engagement of 21 personnel, including a terminal manager, airside manager, supervisor, security guards, firefighters, housekeeping and ground maintenance staff.

The Directorate of Aviation in Mumbai has been designated as the controlling and disbursing authority for the funds.

Supriya Sule Welcomes Funding Decision

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Sule welcomed the move, saying, “Better late than never. I only wish this money had come earlier; perhaps Dada (Ajit Pawar) would still have been with us today.”

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