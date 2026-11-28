Bombay HC Warns Of Possible Closure Of Pune’s Sinhgad Medical Colleges, Around 650 MBBS Students Face Uncertain Academic Future |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has warned that two medical colleges run by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) cannot continue in its present condition, with serious deficiencies raising the prospect of closure and the possible transfer of around 650 MBBS students to other recognised institutions.

High Court Expresses Concern Over Students’ Academic Future

Expressing concern over the students’ academic future in Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, the court said they could not be left in uncertainty while the authorities and management went through procedural formalities.

“Each passing day is important for the students. They cannot be left into such uncertainty,” a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale observed.

Serious Deficiencies Make Normal Functioning Difficult

The court said the severe shortage of clinical material, inadequate faculty, poor patient attendance and disruption of academic activities made it impossible for the college to function normally. It emphasised that the National Medical Commission (NMC) could not compromise on prescribed standards of medical education.

The court was hearing petitions filed by teaching and non-teaching employees of 44 institutions run by the STES over non-payment of salaries and retirement benefits for nearly eight years. The outstanding dues are stated to exceed Rs 400 crore.

MUHS Inspection Reveals Nearly 49% Faculty Shortage

In an affidavit, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) informed the court that its November 25 inspection of the medical college found only 162 of the required 318 teaching faculty members, a shortage of nearly 49 per cent.

Academic activities, which had stopped on October 12, resumed only partially on November 21. Despite having 605 functional beds, the hospital recorded just one per cent bed occupancy against the prescribed 80 per cent. Outpatient attendance stood at 487 against the required 1,200. Salaries had not been paid since February 2026, while postgraduate students’ stipends were also pending.

Earlier Inspection Revealed Disruption Of Essential Hospital Services

An earlier inspection on November 2 had found only 22 outpatients and two inpatients, with bed occupancy at 0.3 per cent. Emergency, diagnostic and other hospital services were also affected.

The NMC, which inspected the college on November 26, reported serious deficiencies and informed the court that the institution faced imminent closure.

Regarding Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital, MUHS said fresh admissions had been withheld, although existing students were allowed to continue for 2026-27. The college had failed to fulfil conditions relating to salary arrears and financial guarantees.

The bench accepted STES’s undertaking to present its response and compliance before the MUHS Academic Council on November 30 and the NMC on December 2.

Directing both authorities to file further affidavits by December 7, the court said that if the colleges could not continue, they must submit a concrete plan to accommodate existing students in recognised institutions without academic loss.

The matter will be heard on December 7.

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