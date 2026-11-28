Mumbai Police Arrest 33-Year-Old Virar Man For Allegedly Posing As Police Sub-Inspector In Ghatkopar, Fake ID And Forged Documents Seized |

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and indulging in fraudulent activities. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Deepak Narkar, a resident of Manvelpada in Virar, was allegedly posing as a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and using forged documents and photographs in police uniform to establish his false identity.

Fake Identity Card And Forged Documents Seized

Police have seized photographs of the accused wearing a police uniform, a fake identity card and several allegedly forged documents from his possession. Further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Intez Kumar Abhiman Valvi, is attached to Ghatkopar police station and posted as Beat Marshal 04. On November 27, while he was on night patrol duty, he noticed Narkar moving suspiciously in front of Bharat Cafe.

Accused Claims To Be PSI, Questions Police Officers

When Assistant Police Inspector (API) Lohar, who was accompanying the patrol team, questioned him about his identity, Narkar allegedly claimed that he was a Police Sub-Inspector and questioned the officers about their authority to interrogate him.

Sensing something suspicious about his behaviour and movements, the police detained him and brought him to the police station for further inquiry.

Police Recover Suspicious Photographs From Mobile Phone

During a search, the police found a mobile phone in his possession. When API Lohar examined the device in the presence of panch witnesses, several photographs allegedly showing Narkar wearing a police uniform with a nameplate bearing the name of Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Vinod Desai were found.

The phone also reportedly contained photographs of several documents allegedly forged in the name of PSI Kiran Vinod Desai. These included an association certificate purportedly issued in the name of MIDC police station, a notice bearing the Maharashtra Police logo and the letterhead of Borivali Police Station regarding Desai's appointment, and an appointment letter bearing the Maharashtra Government letterhead.

During questioning, Narkar disclosed his actual name and residential address. However, when confronted with the photographs and documents found on his mobile phone, he allegedly gave evasive replies and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Police suspect that Narkar was using morphed photographs of himself in police uniform and forged official-looking documents to falsely portray himself as a police officer and cheat unsuspecting citizens.

Accordingly, the Ghatkopar police registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is in progress to ascertain whether he used the fake identity to cheat other people and whether anyone else was involved in the alleged racket.

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