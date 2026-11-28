BMC Plans 124-Vehicle Underground Parking Facility Beneath Prabhadevi Maidan, Residents Raise Concerns Over Prolonged Construction |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared the decks for a two-level underground parking facility beneath Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Maidan, formerly known as Nardulla Tank Maidan, in Prabhadevi. The move comes after the land, occupied by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for nearly eight years for Metro-related work, was handed back to the civic body.

Residents Fear Losing Access To Maidan For Another Four Years

The BMC plans to accommodate 124 vehicles beneath the ground, a vital open space used by children, senior citizens and local residents for recreation and community events. However, the proposal has triggered opposition from residents, who fear losing access to yet another portion of the ground for three to four years due to construction. They have already endured nearly eight years of restricted access because of Metro work.

G North ward committee chairperson and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Yashwant Killedar said, “We are not opposed to the facility, but open spaces meant for local residents should not be sacrificed in the name of development.”

Over 3,700 Square Metres Required For Parking And Construction Activities

According to a senior civic official, 1,100 square metres will be required for the parking facility, while another 2,601 square metres will be temporarily occupied for storing construction materials. The remaining area of nearly 14,000 sq metres will be restored for recreational activities after the project.

The parking facility is part of the first phase of the Rs 78-crore Siddhivinayak Temple precinct beautification project. Other proposed works include grand entrance gates on both approach roads, modern public toilets, seating arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities in darshan queues, and road widening.

Aimed at easing the chronic parking shortage in the Dadar-Prabhadevi area, the project is set to move ahead with a contractor already appointed. With the land formally returned to the BMC, construction is expected to gather momentum, renewing concerns over the prolonged disruption of access to one of the neighbourhood's key open spaces.

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