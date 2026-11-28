Bhiwandi Sewer Cleaning Tragedy Claims Two Workers’ Lives, Subcontractor Booked Over Alleged Safety Lapses; Families Get ₹10 Lakh Each | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi City Police have registered a case against Zeeshan Ayaz Momin, a subcontractor of Eagle Infra, in connection with the deaths of two workers during an underground sewer cleaning operation in the ManSarovar area. The subcontractor has been accused of failing to provide adequate safety equipment and rescue arrangements before sending the workers into a manhole.

Two Workers Identified, Police Register FIR

The deceased have been identified as Shamshad Momin alias Akku (55) and Suraj Ashok Dhotre (20). The police have registered an FIR under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 7 and 9 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. An investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on November 26, when cleaning work was being carried out as part of a trial run of an underground sewer line in the ManSarovar area, under Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's Ward Committee 3. Both workers, employed under subcontractor Zeeshan Momin entered a manhole during the operation. The complaint alleges that they were made to undertake the hazardous task without essential protective equipment and adequate safety arrangements. Both subsequently became trapped inside the manhole and died.

Following the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The workers were pulled out of the manhole and taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Subcontractor named in FIR

The case was registered on the complaint of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnawar who named Zeeshan Ayaz Momin as the accused. The complaint alleges negligence in ensuring workers' safety and engaging them in hazardous work without providing the necessary protective arrangements.

The complaint also refers to the underground sewerage project, which was awarded in 2015, with a completion deadline of June 30, 2025. Although the work had reportedly been completed, the final completion certificate and certain procedural formalities were still pending. Despite this, cleaning work was being undertaken as part of the project.

Police Sub-Inspector Nana Somnath Landge has been assigned the investigation. Investigators are examining whether gas levels were checked before the workers entered the manhole and whether oxygen supply, protective equipment and emergency rescue arrangements were in place. They are also probing the responsibilities of the contractors and officials supervising the work.

Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family

Executive Engineer Sandeep Patnawar said Eagle Infra had provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two deceased workers.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by an Additional Commissioner. The committee will investigate the circumstances and other aspects of the accident and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure that no worker loses their life while carrying out such work.

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