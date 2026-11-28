Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To PFI Case Accused, Says Mere Possession Of Objectionable Material Requires Careful Consideration | Representational Image

Mumbai: Observing that mere possession of or access to circulated objectionable material, without evidence linking an accused to its creation, propagation or use for alleged unlawful activities, requires careful consideration, a special court under the MCOCA Act has granted bail to an accused in a case involving members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Court Finds No Specific Evidence Linking Accused To Content Creation

Special Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, on Saturday granted bail to Momin Hasan alias Moin Mistri, observing that although objectionable articles and other material were found on mobile phones seized from him, there was no specific material to indicate that he had generated the content himself or acted upon it in furtherance of PFI's alleged objectives.

The court observed that the material appeared to be circulated content and that mere possession of or access to such material, without anything further connecting the accused with its creation, propagation or use for the alleged unlawful objectives, required careful consideration.

Prosecution Alleges Accused Attended PFI Meetings In 2022

The prosecution had alleged that Mistri was associated with PFI and attended meetings at Nerul, Mumbra, Trombay and Vashi Naka on February 17, April 15 and June 3, 2022, allegedly as part of a conspiracy to carry out anti-national activities and promote disharmony.

He was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on September 22, 2022, following a search at his residence during which four mobile phones, a hard disk and PFI-related literature were seized. PFI was declared a banned organisation by the Centre on September 27, 2022.

Hasan had sought bail primarily on the ground of parity, pointing out that three co-accused had already been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. His lawyer also argued that the allegations against him were similar to those against the co-accused and that the meetings attributed to him had taken place before PFI was banned.

The court accepted the contention of Hasan and noted that the allegations against the applicant and the co-accused who are granted bail is more or less similar.

The court also accepted that the alleged meetings preceded the ban on PFI, and the bail granted to co-accused, the court held that Mistri had made out a case for bail.

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