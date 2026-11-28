Mumbai Police Deploy AI-Enabled Forensic Van At Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert, Arrest Two Including Kenyan National Over Alleged Drug Consumption |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have intensified their crackdown on drug consumption and trafficking at large-scale music events, deploying a newly introduced AI-enabled mobile forensic van to screen concert-goers. During Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27, two people, including a Kenyan national, were arrested after allegedly testing positive for drug consumption.

AI-Enabled Forensic Van Screens Around 40 Individuals At Diljit's Concert

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police deployed its newly commissioned Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van at the concert venue and screened around 40 suspected individuals using advanced testing equipment. Two people were allegedly found to have consumed hydro weed, an officer said. They were detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently handed over to Tardeo police for further action.

The screening was conducted against the backdrop of allegations of drug consumption and sale at music events held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Dome. Earlier, an office-bearer of a political party had written to the senior police inspector of Tardeo police, alleging that drugs were being sold and consumed at events organised at these venues and demanding cancellation of Dosanjh's concert.

Twelve Arrested During AEDEN Music Event On November 22

This was not the first deployment of the specialised forensic van at a major music event. On November 22, the vehicle was stationed at the 'AEDEN' live music event held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where 55 young attendees were screened. Of these, 12 tested positive for suspected drug consumption, including 11 cases involving cannabis and one involving cocaine. All 12 were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh's Mumbai concert had also received a bomb threat ahead of the event, prompting police to deploy around 500 personnel to ensure security at the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh Responds To Bomb Threat With Message Of Love

Addressing the threats during the concert, the singer responded with a message of love and courage. "Even if you throw a bomb, all you will get from me is love. My love is with you," he told the audience.

He also alleged that the intention behind the threats was to create fear and discourage people from attending his show. "Their only intention is that people should not come to Diljit's show. They want to scare people, threaten them and stop them by any means," he said.

Dosanjh appreciated the Mumbai police for their security arrangements and screening procedures, thanking the personnel for ensuring that concert-goers could enter the venue safely.

Special forensic van to strengthen anti-drug operations

The Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van has been specially developed for Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell to strengthen investigations into drug trafficking, distribution and consumption.

The vehicle was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 21. Equipped with advanced forensic facilities, it enables police personnel to conduct preliminary testing of suspected narcotic substances, collect samples, photograph and video-record crime scenes, and systematically handle seized evidence at the spot.

The mobile unit is expected to facilitate immediate screening and evidence collection at crowded locations, public gatherings and places suspected of drug consumption and distribution. Officials believe the facility will improve the effectiveness and speed of anti-narcotics operations across the city.

Concert drug deaths put spotlight on narcotics network

The increased surveillance at music events comes amid a series of drug-related incidents and investigations linked to concerts in Mumbai.

NESCO Drugs deaths and alleged international drug links

On April 11, 2026, two people died following suspected drug overdoses at a techno music concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. The subsequent investigation allegedly uncovered links to an international narcotics trafficking network.

Investigators suspect that MDMA (ecstasy) tablets were smuggled into India from the United States in paint cans. Police also claimed to have uncovered a separate network allegedly involved in smuggling 25,000 ecstasy tablets from a European country, concealed in a consignment of clothes. So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the NESCO case, while the alleged German supplier remains absconding.

Law graduate's death at NSCI Dome concert

In another incident, 28-year-old law graduate Rushil Mahendra Gangurde died during the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' concert held at the NSCI Dome in Worli on June 6, 2026.

Although excessive alcohol consumption or a cardiac arrest was initially suspected, a histopathology report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, received in July, reportedly confirmed the presence of MDMA and alcohol in his blood.

A 31-year-old woman from Odisha, who had travelled to Mumbai specifically to attend the same concert, also fell ill during the event. She was treated at Jaslok Hospital and subsequently discharged.

In connection with Gangurde's death, Tardeo Police registered a case under Sections 106(1), 289 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against event organisers Karan Singh, Parag Narendra Uke, other office-bearers of Spacebound Web Labs Pvt. Ltd., based in Vile Parle East, and other persons associated with the event. Further investigation is underway.

With multiple drug-related incidents reported at music events across Mumbai, the deployment of mobile forensic technology signals a more proactive approach by the police to detect drug consumption, prevent trafficking and strengthen surveillance at large public gatherings.

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