Mumbai BMC Cracks Down On Unauthorised Lodges In Mankhurd And Chembur, Seizes Materials And Disconnects Utility Connections |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised lodges operating in Mankhurd and Chembur, carrying out seizure drives for the past two days.

BMC Takes Action Against Six Illegal Lodges In Mankhurd

On November 26, the BMC's M-East ward officials took action against six illegal lodges at T-Junction on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Ambedkar Nagar and Mandala in Mankhurd. Various materials found at the establishments were seized, while their water and electricity meters were deactivated.

A joint enforcement drive was conducted on November 27 against unauthorised lodges in Sundarbag, along the Sion-Trombay Road and near Shivpooja Residency in Chembur. Large quantities of materials were seized and water and electricity connections were disconnected. Ward officials and staff were present during the drives, with police personnel deployed to maintain security.

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