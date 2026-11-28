Three Of Family Including One-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Blaze Erupts In Govandi Residential Building | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Three members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a residential room in Govandi in the early hours of Saturday. The fire was extinguished within an hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Early Morning Fire Breaks Out In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar

The fire was reported at 3.39 am at Plot 44, Shivaji Nagar Road No. 3, opposite Noor Hospital, Govandi. The blaze originated in Room No. 5, located in S5 Lane of a ground-plus-four-storey building.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire involved electrical wiring, electrical installations, clothes, a two-wheeler battery and other household belongings. Three persons were rescued and the blaze brought under control and extinguished at 4.22 am.

One-Year-Old Girl And Parents Among Injured

The injured were identified as Salman Khan (30), Roshana Khan (29) and their one-year-old daughter, Subra Fatima Khan.

All three were rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment, where their condition was reported to be critical, according to hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, in another incident a minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Saraswati Building, a ground-plus-seven-storey structure in Thakur Village, Kandivali East, near D-Mart, at around 8.50 pm on Friday. The MFB mobilised firefighting teams along with police, electricity distribution officials, 108 emergency services and BMC ward staff. The blaze was brought under control and completely extinguished at 10.17 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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