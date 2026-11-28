Bhiwandi Civic Body Scraps Private Property Tax Recovery Plan, Announces 100% Interest Waiver And Property Attachment From January 1 |

Bhiwandi: Facing stiff opposition from citizens and elected representatives, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has withdrawn its proposal to appoint a private contractor for recovering property tax from commercial and industrial establishments.

Public Opposition Forces Withdrawal Of Private Tax Recovery Proposal

Mayor Narayan Chaudhary announced the decision, saying the proposal to outsource tax collection through a private agency had been rejected by all elected representatives. He said the civic administration had decided to withdraw it in view of public opposition and the sentiments of citizens.

However, alongside the withdrawal, the mayor announced strict action against property tax defaulters. The civic body will launch a special amnesty scheme from December 7 to 31, offering a 100 per cent waiver on interest levied on outstanding property tax dues.

Property Attachment Proceedings To Begin From January 1

Chaudhary said the scheme would be the final opportunity for defaulters to clear their dues. Those failing to pay within the stipulated period will face property attachment proceedings from January 1. He asserted that neither political pressure nor intervention by elected representatives would be allowed to obstruct the action.

Speaking to representatives of select newspapers, including The Free Press Journal, at his office, the mayor expressed concern over the poor rate of property tax recovery. He said the civic body manages to collect only around Rs 100 crore annually, affecting the implementation of development projects across the city.

Fund Shortage Affects Basic Civic Infrastructure Works

He pointed out that corporators were struggling to get even basic civic works, including drainage construction, undertaken in their respective wards due to a shortage of funds.

Drawing a comparison with electricity payments, Chaudhary said residents regularly pay their Torrent Power bills out of fear that their electricity connections could be disconnected after two months of non-payment. He questioned why citizens did not show the same sense of responsibility towards paying municipal property tax.

Rs 1,365 crore in outstanding dues; recovery falls sharply

According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Shirsagar, total outstanding property tax dues in the city have reached approximately Rs 1,365 crore.

The civic body recovered only Rs 27.85 crore during the first eight months of the current financial year, compared with Rs 43 crore during the corresponding period last year, registering a decline of nearly Rs 16 crore.

Of the total outstanding amount, 42,375 commercial properties account for dues of Rs 448 crore. This includes Rs 220 crore in principal tax and Rs 228 crore in interest and penalties.

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Residential properties, including flats and houses, account for approximately 2.42 lakh entries in the tax department's records, with outstanding dues of Rs 917 crore. Of this, Rs 517 crore is principal tax, while Rs 400 crore comprises interest and penalties.

With the proposal to outsource tax recovery withdrawn, the civic administration now faces the challenge of recovering the massive arrears through its own machinery.

The effectiveness of the interest waiver scheme and the administration's ability to enforce its January 1 property attachment deadline will be closely watched, particularly given the sharp decline in collections this financial year.

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