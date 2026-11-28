Palghar Farmers To Get No Irrigation Water During Rabi And Summer Seasons Despite Surya Project Dams Holding Nearly 88% Storage | Representative image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Farmers in the command area of the Surya Major Irrigation Project will not receive water for irrigation during the Rabi and summer seasons in 2026-27, as the authorities have decided to prioritise drinking water and industrial requirements while retaining a mandatory buffer stock to address the possibility of future water scarcity.

Zero Irrigation Allocation Despite Nearly 88% Reservoir Storage

According to the water allocation plan announced by the Palghar Irrigation Division at Manor, under the Thane Irrigation Circle and the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, the irrigation allocation for the two seasons has been kept at zero despite the dams under the project currently holding 87.96% of their total storage capacity as of November 27.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the government resolution dated October 5, 2026, and the decisions taken at a meeting of a government-appointed committee chaired by the Guardian Minister and the District Collector on October 17.

Surya Project Canals To Supply Water Exclusively For Drinking

Under the revised plan, water will be released through the left and right canals of the Surya project exclusively for drinking purposes. The release schedule will be determined based on the requirements of beneficiaries and drinking water demands received by the irrigation department.

Officials said the possibility of an El Niño impact and the potential threat of water scarcity in the coming months were among the factors considered while preparing the allocation plan. With drinking water and industrial requirements taking priority, the department has decided against making any provision for agricultural irrigation during the Rabi and summer seasons.

10% buffer stock mandatory until August 2027

As per the government directive, the project must maintain a 10% buffer stock, amounting to 26.966 million cubic metres (MCM), until August 31, 2027. The mandatory reserve has also influenced the allocation of the available water.

The department will periodically review the reservoir storage to assess the availability of water for meeting drinking water requirements until the end of August 2027. Any further decisions regarding water allocation will be taken only after obtaining the approval of the government-appointed committee, whose decision will be final.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department has appealed to all irrigation and non-irrigation beneficiaries to clear their pending water charges at the Palghar Irrigation Division office in Manor.

Emphasising that water is a national resource, the department has urged consumers to use it judiciously, avoid wastage and refrain from unauthorised consumption. Violations will invite action under the provisions of the Maharashtra Irrigation Act, 1976.

The Maharashtra Irrigation Act, 1976, the Maharashtra Management of Irrigation Systems by Farmers Act, 2005 (MMISF Act), and other applicable government orders will govern water supply and distribution under the project.

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