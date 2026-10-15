12 Latur Farmers Save ₹2.3 Lakh Through Collective Harvesting | Sourced

Latur: At a time when drought concerns, rising agricultural labour costs and mounting debts are putting pressure on farmers, 12 cultivators from Kekat-Sindgi village in Jalkot tehsil of Latur district have demonstrated how collective effort can make farming more economical.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Farmers’ Group has saved approximately ₹2.3 lakh in labour costs this year by harvesting soybeans collectively across 54 acres, combining their labour through the traditional ijarik system. The initiative has also helped them reduce expenditure on seeds, land preparation and pest management while strengthening cooperation among farmers, group member Sudhakar Gond said.

Formed earlier this year, the group comprises 12 farmers who initially worked together on 24 acres of their own land, with each member contributing two acres. They subsequently extended their collective efforts to an additional 30 acres, taking the total area covered by their joint farming activities to 54 acres.

The initiative was inspired by training under the Paani Foundation. Gond learnt about the benefits of collective farming and encouraged fellow farmers to adopt the approach. Initially unfamiliar with the concept, the farmers were persuaded after he showed them the foundation’s instructional videos explaining how scientific farming practices and shared resources could help reduce costs.

The group subsequently underwent training at Sagaroli in Nanded district and began implementing the techniques it had learnt.

Soybean harvesting provided the clearest demonstration of the benefits of working together. With agricultural labour becoming increasingly expensive, the farmers decided to harvest the crop through ijarik, under which members work on one another’s fields rather than hiring separate labourers for every operation.

The prevailing labour charge in the Kekat-Sindgi area is around ₹5,500 for harvesting soybean from 1.25 acres. Against this backdrop, the group’s collective harvesting across 54 acres helped it save approximately ₹2.3 lakh, Gond said.

The farmers said the benefits extended beyond harvesting. By purchasing seeds collectively, they obtained them at lower rates. They also coordinated ploughing, sowing and other agricultural operations, reducing expenses by negotiating better rates with tractor operators.

The arrangement benefits both farmers and service providers. Since tractor operators can move directly from one member’s field to another without repeated journeys or interruptions, the group can negotiate lower rates while ensuring efficient use of machinery.

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The farmers have complemented collective labour with scientific agricultural practices under the guidance of the agriculture department and the Paani Foundation.

They adopted seed treatment, appropriate variety selection, sowing on raised beds using the Broad Bed and Furrow (BBF) method, and natural pest management. The raised-bed technique helped conserve soil moisture despite limited rainfall.

The group also prepared Dashparni Ark, a natural pest-management formulation, using locally available leaves and cow dung. Members said they first tested the preparation on their own fields rather than selling it commercially.

Soybean, tur and cotton are among the crops cultivated by the group. Members hold weekly meetings on Sundays and additional meetings before the sowing season to discuss crop selection and coordinate farming activities.

Regular meetings help them plan agricultural operations and adjust their schedules to work on one another’s farms. The group also extends practical support to members facing water shortages, with fellow farmers sharing water to help protect standing crops.

For the farmers, the initiative’s biggest achievement is not merely the reduction in expenditure but also their ability to avoid borrowing for agricultural operations.

“We have saved money this year, and our production has also increased by around two quintals. Working together as a group gives us immense satisfaction. Most importantly, none of us had to borrow from a moneylender for farming operations this year. As a result, the profit remains with us,” Gond said.

He added that the group had benefited from savings on seeds, land preparation, sowing and pest management, apart from the substantial reduction in harvesting expenses.

The farmers said the initiative had also helped restore a sense of mutual support in village life, with members standing by one another during difficult agricultural operations instead of facing every challenge individually.

The group has begun laying the groundwork for a more sustainable farming model in which collective decision-making, scientific practices and shared labour can reduce the financial risks associated with cultivation.