CBI Arrests Munitions India Executive Director In Bribery Case; ₹1.73 Crore Cash Recovered From Pune | Sourced

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Anil Kumar, Executive Director of Munitions India Limited (MIL), along with Ashish Kansal, CEO and Director-Promoter of SMPP Ltd, and B Harshavardhan, Kumar’s brother, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

According to the CBI, the three were arrested on October 13 following the registration of a case on October 12 over allegations of bribery and the exchange of illegal gratification for official favours.

Allegations of bribery and official favours

The CBI registered the case against Anil Kumar, who was posted as Executive Director at Munitions India Limited in Pune. The agency alleged that he, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors, was involved in demanding and accepting illegal gratification in exchange for official favours.

₹2.23 crore in cash recovered during searches

During searches at the premises of the accused public servant in Pune, the CBI recovered approximately ₹1.73 crore in cash.

Further searches were conducted at premises linked to the accused in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Delhi. These searches led to the recovery of approximately ₹50 lakh in cash, along with documents allegedly connected to the case.

The total cash recovered during the searches amounted to approximately ₹2.23 crore.

Read Also Pune: Shiv Sena Functionary Accused Of Threatening To Run Vehicle Over Protesting SPPU Students

The CBI said the investigation was continuing. The agency is examining the evidence and documents recovered during the searches to establish the alleged roles of the accused and determine the full extent of the suspected bribery arrangement. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.