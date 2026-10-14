Pune: Shiv Sena Functionary Accused Of Threatening To Run Vehicle Over Protesting SPPU Students | Video Screengrab

Pune: A Shiv Sena functionary from the Eknath Shinde faction allegedly threatened to run his vehicle over women students who blocked his vehicle while demanding an apology from two male students involved in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) girls' hostel controversy, a senior university source told The Free Press Journal.

According to the source, the two students, Pramod Rathod and Omkar Gore, from the Department of Education, followed a female student into the girls' hostel premises after a confrontation outside the hostel near Katraj Dairy late on Monday night. The source clarified that neither student had consumed alcohol.

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"The two students entered the hostel premises after following the girl. They allegedly forced their way past the security gate, where several women students were present, and a confrontation ensued with security personnel," the source told The Free Press Journal.

Yuva Sena functionary Gorakh Kamble subsequently arrived at the hostel and escorted the two students away. However, some women students allegedly blocked his vehicle, insisting that the students apologise before leaving.

"When the girls stopped his vehicle and demanded an apology, Kamble allegedly told them to move aside, warning that he would drive the vehicle onto them if they did not," the source said.

The controversy began after the two students allegedly questioned a female student who was sitting with a male friend outside the hostel at around 10.30 pm, asking whether she had permission to remain outside late at night. The argument reportedly escalated, following which the woman alleged that she was assaulted. Her friend also allegedly faced intimidation when he attempted to record the incident.

The confrontation prompted an overnight protest by women students, who subsequently approached the police and university authorities. Students demanded action against the two men and accountability from hostel officials.

A first information report (FIR) was registered late on Oct 12 under Section 329(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to criminal trespass and house-trespass.

Teachers' body alleges political interference

The controversy has also drawn criticism from the Savitribai Phule Teachers Association (SPTA), which submitted a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi on Oct 13, flagging what it described as increasing political interference in university administration.

In the letter, association president Satish Pardeshi said teachers were already burdened with additional administrative responsibilities and that political and organisational interventions were affecting their functioning. He questioned whether university officials were being allowed to discharge their responsibilities independently.

The association also alleged that public statements surrounding the incident had created confusion over the status of hostel officials. Pardeshi said the association would oppose administrative decisions influenced by political pressure and warned that teachers could launch a collective reading protest outside the university's main building if such interference continued.

Students raise concerns over campus safety and academics

Riya Bhalerao, a student from the English Honours department at SPPU, told The Free Press Journal, "It is disturbing to see a university gaining attention for political clashes, protests and incidents of misconduct rather than academic achievements. The authorities are not paying enough attention to students safety on campus or the quality of education. Professors are rushing through the syllabus without giving students enough time to understand concepts in depth. Incidents like these further disturb our academic environment and make it difficult for us to concentrate on our studies."

Gauri Kakade, a student from the History department, said, "If the Vice-Chancellor and other senior university authorities do not take such incidents seriously, SPPU risks becoming known for repeated controversies involving misconduct, crimes, agitations and protests rather than for its academic excellence. Students come here to study in a safe environment, and the administration must ensure that campus security and academics are not compromised."

Vice-Chancellor denies allegations

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi denied that the university was yielding to political pressure.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said, "We will not bow to any political pressure. Decisions will be taken after considering the concerns of all groups, and the administration will act with sensitivity towards everyone involved. The political angle is now disturbing the environment in the university. We are taking this issue seriously and will address this issue legally if required."