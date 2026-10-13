Pimpri-Chinchwad: ₹53.70 Lakh Worth Of Gold, Cash Stolen From Talawade Bungalow; 60-Year-Old Woman Tied Up & Assaulted | AI-generated (representational image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three unidentified persons allegedly broke into a bungalow in Talawade, tied up a 60-year-old woman and stole valuables worth ₹53.70 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday. The stolen property included 68 tola of gold jewellery, ₹5 lakh in cash, silver anklets, a mobile phone and a wristwatch. The incident took place at the residence of Bharti Maruti Bhalekar in Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, between 1 am and 1.15 am on Oct 13, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Chikhali Police Station.

The suspects allegedly broke open the hall door while Bhalekar was sleeping. They then sat on her, tied her hands and legs, covered her face with sarees and assaulted her. They also threatened her with a knife and screwdriver before fleeing with the valuables. The FIR states that the suspects took the property without her consent. Bhalekar later approached the police, who registered a case at 4.50 pm on Tuesday.

Gold Jewellery Worth ₹48.25 Lakh Stolen

According to the FIR, the stolen property included gold jewellery weighing 68 tola and valued at ₹48.25 lakh. The suspects also allegedly took ₹5 lakh in cash, three pairs of silver anklets worth ₹30,000, a OnePlus mobile phone worth ₹10,000 and a Titan women's wristwatch worth ₹5,000.

Police have not recovered any of the stolen items so far.

The FIR names three unidentified persons as suspects. One of them has been described as having a wheatish complexion and wearing a winter cap. The victim could not provide descriptions of the other two suspects.

Police Investigate Possible Involvement of Construction Workers

In an earlier statement to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav of Chikhali Police Station said the family had initially reported the theft of more than 55 tola of gold jewellery and ₹5 lakh in cash.

Police had suspected that three workers engaged in construction at an adjacent plot behind the bungalow might be involved. Jadhav had said investigators were examining whether the suspects had surveyed the house before the robbery.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

Chikhali police have registered a case under Sections 126(2), 311, 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions relate to wrongful restraint, robbery involving a deadly weapon or an attempt to cause grievous hurt, house-breaking and acts committed by several persons with a common intention.

Assistant Police Inspector Ram Gomare is investigating the case. Senior officers from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, including officials from Zone 4 and the Crime Branch, are also involved in the investigation.

The suspects have not been arrested, and their identities remain unknown.