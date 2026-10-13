Pune: Uncle-Nephew Duo Arrested Within 12 Hours Of Rs 2.24 Crore Gold Theft |

Pune: Khadak Police have cracked a major gold theft case in Ravivar Peth, arresting an uncle-nephew duo and recovering gold ornaments and biscuits valued at approximately ₹2.24 crore.

Police said they traced the suspects within 12 hours of launching the investigation and recovered around 2.2 kg of stolen gold, along with an additional 46 grams. The total value of the seized gold exceeded the value of the property originally reported stolen.

The theft took place at the residence of gold jewellery manufacturer Mohammed Taufiq Razzaq Khan, 36, in Ravivar Peth, while he and his wife were away from home.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons broke open the lock of the house between 6 pm and 8.15 pm on Oct 10, 2026, and entered the premises. They reportedly stole gold ornaments and gold biscuits weighing approximately 2.2 kg, valued at ₹2.20 crore, from an iron cupboard.

Khadak Police registered a case under Sections 305(a), 331(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CCTV Footage Helps Police Identify Suspects

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and spotted two men moving suspiciously near the complainant's building.

Based on the footage and information gathered during the investigation, police identified the suspects as Mustafa Nazir Shaikh, 36, a scrap dealer residing at KGN Complex in Ravivar Peth, and Sarfaraz alias Avez Mainuddin Shaikh, 22, a key maker residing in the Kach Aali area of Ravivar Peth.

Police took both men into custody for questioning. According to investigators, the suspects admitted their involvement in the theft during interrogation.

Police arrested the duo at 5.30 pm on Oct 11. A court subsequently remanded them to two days of police custody for further investigation.

Gold Worth ₹2.24 Crore Recovered

During the investigation, police recovered approximately 2.2 kg of stolen gold ornaments and biscuits. They also seized an additional 46 grams of gold from the suspects.

The total value of the recovered gold was estimated at ₹2,24,00,862, or approximately ₹2.24 crore.

Police said the value of the seized property exceeded the ₹2.20 crore worth of gold initially reported stolen.