Pune: MPSC Protest A 'War Won, Negotiations Lost', Says Sushma Andhare; Questions Gains For Students | Sourced

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday criticised the outcome of the 11-day Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants' protest in Pune, saying the students had gained little despite the government's intervention. She questioned the failure to secure the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, calling the agitation a "war won, but negotiations lost".

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Andhare said the students' primary demand was the Chairman's resignation, but the issue remained unresolved. "The important demands were not discussed. If a paper leak has taken place, action must be taken against someone. The commission has committed several irregularities, but who will take responsibility for the losses suffered by students?" she asked.

Questioning Bhimanwar's decision to step aside, she said, "If he had been forcibly sent on leave, Devendra Fadnavis himself would have tweeted about it. But why did Vivek Bhimanwar tweet about it? He has stepped aside on his own to allow the situation to cool down."

Andhare also questioned the government's assurances regarding cases against protesters. "If the cases against students have been withdrawn, why were notices sent to the landlords of the houses where they live?" she asked, expressing concern that aspirants who participated in the agitation could face repercussions in the future.

"The government did not merely mislead the students; it cruelly mocked them," she alleged, adding that the movement had not achieved its principal objectives.

Referring to the participation of political leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray in Mumbai, Andhare said the agitation had drawn wider support. She acknowledged Rohit Pawar's contribution but maintained that the students had gained little.

"The fact that he gave his time to the movement was important. However, it is equally true that the students have gained nothing substantial from this agitation," she said.

Andhare also called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to address the criticism against him through a press conference and answer the questions being raised.