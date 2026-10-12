Pune Shocker! Nigdi Metro Contract Worker Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad | WATCH

Pune Shocker! Nigdi Metro Contract Worker Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Temple In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A contract worker employed in Metro construction was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at a temple in the Yamuna Nagar area of Nigdi on Sunday, Oct 11. The incident was reportedly captured on the temple's CCTV cameras. The Nigdi police registered a case against the suspect, identified as Vishal Singh, under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mahesh Bansode, Senior Police Inspector in charge of Nigdi Police Station, confirmed the case and the arrest. He said the suspect worked as a labourer for a contractor at Khandoba Maal. "An incident involving the molestation of a minor girl took place on Oct 11, 2026. A case has been registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused, Vishal Singh, works as a labourer and has been arrested," Bansode said.

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CCTV Footage Captures Incident

According to reports, the girl had visited the temple to offer prayers when the alleged incident took place.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents about the safety of women and children in the area. Residents have also called for greater scrutiny of workers employed by contractors on construction projects.

Police Register Case Under BNS, POCSO Act

Section 74 of the BNS deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty. The POCSO Act provisions cited by the police relate to sexual offences against children.

The investigation is underway, with police examining the circumstances of the incident and the available evidence.