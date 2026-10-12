Marathi Actress Madhu Kambikar Dies In Pune After Prolonged Illness At 73; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute

Marathi Actress Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73 | Photo via X

Veteran Marathi actress and renowned Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar died at the age of 73 at her residence in Pune following a prolonged illness. Known for her performances in films such as Shapit and Ek Hota Vidushak, she leaves behind a lasting legacy in Marathi cinema, theatre and Maharashtra's traditional folk arts.

Kambikar was admired for her acting, expressive dialogue delivery and powerful stage presence. Over the years, she became a familiar face in Marathi films, often portraying mothers and mothers-in-law.

Alongside her acting career, she earned recognition for her contribution to Lavani.

CM Devendra Fadnavis mourns Madhu Kambikar's death

On X, the CM wrote in Marathi, "The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever. By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularise folk arts connected to rural life."

Fadnavis added, "Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and fans. Om Shanti."

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांती 🙏 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026

Madhu Kambikar's career in Marathi cinema

Kambikar appeared in several Marathi films, including Zapatlela, Debu, Binkamacha Navra, Majha Chakula and Ek Hota Vidushak.

While she became known for her on-screen portrayals of family members, her journey extended beyond films. Kambikar was also celebrated for her Lavani performances, through which she helped showcase Maharashtra's rich cultural traditions. Her distinctive dancing style and stage presence earned her a separate identity as a folk performer.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of veteran actress, folk artist and film and TV personality Madhu Kambikar. She was one of the most respected senior actresses of Marathi cinema, and her contribution to the industry was immense. Through her honest performances and her devotion to Maharashtra’s folk traditions, she touched millions of hearts. Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled. Today, an era has come to an end. The Marathi film industry, and Maharashtra in particular, will never forget her contribution. Her work will keep inspiring generations of artists. AICWA prays that God grants peace to her soul and gives strength and courage to her family and her countless fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. | #MadhuKambikar | #MarathiFilmIndustry | #Marathi | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 12, 2026

In November 2016, she reportedly began feeling unwell but continued with her Bhairavi performance despite the discomfort. She suffered a stroke after entering the makeup room, which affected her right hand.

The incident had a lasting impact on her health and career. Her medical condition made it difficult for her to return to the physically demanding work of acting and performing on stage. As a result, she gradually withdrew from the profession.

Kambikar was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards in 2018.

The recognition celebrated her long-standing contribution to the Marathi entertainment industry and her work as a Lavani artist. Although illness kept her away from the public eye in her later years, her performances continued to remain an important part of her artistic legacy.