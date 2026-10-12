Pravin Tarde Slams Bollywood's Absence From Nana Patekar's Funeral In Pune: 'When An Actor Dies In Mumbai...'

Marathi filmmaker Pravin Tarde expressed disappointment over the limited presence of Bollywood celebrities at veteran actor Nana Patekar 's funeral, saying that those who considered him a friend should have attended his last rites. However, he stressed that the absence of film industry personalities did not take away from the late actor's greatness.

During an interview with ABP Majha, Tarde opened up about the presence of farmers at Patekar's funeral and said it reflected the actor's connection with people beyond the film industry.

Nana Patekar died in Goa on October 8 following a severe heart attack. His mortal remains were taken to his native village of Donje, near Pune, where his last rites were performed on his farm. While several political figures, celebrities and other prominent personalities attended the funeral, the limited turnout from Bollywood sparked discussion.

Pravin Tarde Says Farmers Were More Important Than Bollywood Celebrities

Speaking about the people who gathered to pay their last respects, Tarde said the farmers' presence was more significant than the absence of film industry figures. He also pointed out that Patekar identified himself as a farmer rather than just an actor.

Pravin Tarde said, "The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana's greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana's funeral procession. They smelled of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume."

He further spoke about Patekar's identity and his connection with agriculture, saying, "In my opinion, a farmer who came from Dhule is much greater than Bollywood heroes. It makes no difference to us. When did Nana ever say that he belonged to Bollywood? Nana always used to say that he was a farmer," Tarde said.

Pravin Tarde Says Nana Patekar's Friends Should Have Attended Funeral

Despite maintaining that Bollywood's absence did not diminish Patekar's stature, Tarde admitted that he expected more people from the industry to attend the funeral, especially those who shared a close bond with the actor.

Pravin Tarde said, "If you ask whether I have a complaint, then yes, I do. Bollywood people should have attended the funeral. At the very least, those whom Nana called his friends should have been there. Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar attended."

Tarde also questioned why the industry's response appeared different when an established actor like Patekar passed away compared to the deaths of lesser-known actors.

"When a small-time actor dies in Mumbai, people line up wearing white clothes. But when it came to Nana... Anyway, the farmers were there, and we were there too," Tarde reportedly added.

Celebrities Who Attended Nana Patekar's Funeral

Among those who attended Patekar's funeral were Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, Mehul Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Makarand Anaspure and Prasad Oak, singer Rahul Deshpande, and singer Suresh Wadkar.

Apart from his work in cinema, Patekar was known for his association with rural communities and farmers in Maharashtra.