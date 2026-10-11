Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Nana Patekar's Supporters After His Death: 'He Molested, It Was Not A One-Time Behaviour'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised people praising veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death. She urged them to acknowledge the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Chinmayi also extended her support to singer Sona Mohapatra, who shared a comment by an assistant director claiming to have witnessed alleged sexual misconduct on sets where the actor was present.

Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest in Goa in the early hours of October 8 at the age of 75. Following his death, Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor of sexual harassment during the shooting of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, faced criticism for her 'evil dead' remark. Sona and Chinmayi have since voiced their support for Tanushree.

Chinmayi Calls Out People Praising Nana Patekar

Chinmayi took to X to repost Sona's post, which featured screenshots of a comment by an assistant director who claimed to have witnessed alleged sexual misconduct on sets involving Nana Patekar. The assistant director clarified that the incidents were not related to Horn Ok Please but allegedly took place during the shooting of two other films.

Reacting to the account, Chinmayi wrote, "Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one-time behaviour."

Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one time behavior. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2026

Sona also questioned why allegations of sexual misconduct continue to be dismissed, even when people claim to have witnessed such incidents. Sharing the screenshots, she wrote, "An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood."

An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood . #MeToo #NanaPatekar #India https://t.co/OAX73w5cJY — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 10, 2026

The assistant director's comment described how the alleged misconduct was reportedly concealed under the pretext of performing a scene.

A part of the comment read, “No one could say anything at that time because it was cleverly done hidden behind the garb of acting in a scene (just like it was done during a dance shoot on Horn Ok Please)… Years later I was approached by a CINTAA member who had asked me if it had happened and I said yes. The actress had finally found the courage to speak up.”

The comment concluded, “Sexual predatory behaviour is covered up all the time. It has always happened, still happens, and unfortunately it will never stop.”

Tanushree's Reaction To Nana Patekar's Death

After news of Nana's death emerged, Tanushree said, "Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” The video ended before she could complete her statement.

Tanushree accused Nana of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008. The allegations gained attention in 2018, during India's #MeToo movement. An FIR was registered against the actor, who denied the allegations.

In 2019, the police closed the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana on the grounds that the complaint had been filed beyond the legally prescribed limitation period.