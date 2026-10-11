'Truly Hope This Evil Is Gone For Good': Tanushree Dutta Calls Nana Patekar's Death News 'Positive Development' As She Visits Mahakal Temple

Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar's Death News | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tanushree Dutta has shared another social media post following Nana Patekar’s death, describing the news as a "positive development" in her life. The actress also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from Mahakal. Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2008 movie Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Her allegations in 2018 brought renewed attention to the #MeToo movement in India, prompting conversations about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar's Death News

Sharing a post on social media after her temple visit, Tanushree expressed her faith in Mahakal and credited the deity with protecting her from what she described as multiple attacks on her life. She also alleged that Nana and his friends had subjected her to harmful spiritual practices, claims that remain her own allegations.

"What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts on the authenticity of the death news," she wrote.

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The actress went on to express her hope that the "evil" she believes has affected her life would finally disappear. She also spoke about seeking divine intervention against people she accused of conspiring against her.

In her lengthy post, Tanushree wrote, "I cannot fullfill my purpose in the world and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone and with full confirmation of their demise."

She stated that she had never asked Mahakal for anything beyond his blessings but was now making a heartfelt request for the negativity and difficulties she says she has experienced to end.

"I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore," she wrote, adding that she felt she could connect better with Mahakal in space.