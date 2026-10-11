Nana Patekar Death: Autopsy Report Confirms Heart Attack Due To Blood Clot In Left Main Coronary Artery

Nana Patekar | Photo via X

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot in the left main coronary artery, according to his autopsy report. A senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) reportedly confirmed the findings on Sunday (October 11).

The 75-year-old actor was rushed to a private hospital from his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of October 8. Despite attempts to revive him, he was declared dead at 5.10 am.

Nana Patekar's Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Death

A report in PTI stated that according to the senior doctor, the postmortem examination confirmed that Nana suffered a heart attack after a blood clot blocked the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large portion of the heart.

The autopsy report recorded the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”.

The actor's caretaker had approached a private hospital and requested an ambulance after Nana reportedly fell unwell at home. An ambulance was dispatched to his residence, which was located less than a kilometre from the hospital.

Doctors reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately 45 minutes but were unable to revive him. He was declared dead at 5.10 am, with doctors initially suspecting a heart attack. His mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH for a postmortem examination.

Nana Patekar Cremated With Full State Honours

Following his death, Nana's son, Malhar Patekar, arrived in Goa to take his father's mortal remains back to Maharashtra. The body was first taken to Pune before being transported to the actor's farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Several prominent personalities from politics, Bollywood, sports and other fields attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Among those present were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and actor Jackie Shroff.