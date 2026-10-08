Nana Patekar Laid To Rest In Pune's Donje With Full State Honours, Maharashtra Bids Farewell | Videos | ANI & File Pic

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full state honours at his native village of Donje in Pune on Thursday, after he died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa earlier in the day. The final rites were performed by family members amid chants of “Nana Saheb Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe.”

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His mortal remains were draped in the Indian tricolour as political leaders, public personalities, members of the film fraternity, locals and loved ones gathered to bid the legendary actor a final farewell.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held during the last rites, with several prominent leaders paying their final respects to Patekar, who left a lasting mark on both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and several other key personalities paid their respects to the veteran actor.

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Patekar was accorded full state honours before his final rites were performed. He was given agni in the presence of his family members, political leaders, colleagues and a large gathering of people who had assembled at Donje to pay their last respects. Patekar was also given a three-shot rifle salute in honour of the legacy he left behind in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

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The actor’s mortal remains were brought to Pune from Goa earlier in the evening before being taken to his farmhouse in Donje, where he had expressed his wish to have his final rites performed.

A large number of locals gathered at the venue. His contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema, along with his connection with Maharashtra, was recalled as people came together to mourn his passing.