'He Never Acted Like A Star': Nana Patekar’s Mahim Neighbours Recall His Humble Side | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: Actor Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75, spent a significant part of his childhood at Nav Sahyog Society in Mahim West, where he lived in a ground-floor flat in the B Wing. Even after establishing himself as a prominent actor in the film industry, Patekar remained connected to the society and continued to visit his old home, particularly during the Ganesh festival.

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Neighbours recalled that Patekar would celebrate Ganeshotsav at his childhood home every year. They remembered him as disciplined, approachable and down-to-earth, saying that despite his popularity, he continued to interact freely with residents and remained closely connected with the community.



His childhood home is still registered in his mother, Nirmala Patekar's, name, according to the society's members' name board.



According to residents, Patekar lived in the society for nearly four decades, from his childhood until he became established in the film industry.

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Chandresh Shah, a neighbour, said he had known Patekar since 1970. “I knew Nana since 1970. He was a very good person and always told society members to live together with solidarity. He started his career in theatre and later became a big star, but his behaviour remained like that of an ordinary person. He spoke to everyone and never discriminated against anyone. He mixed with everyone and never acted like a big star. He loved everyone here, and his parents were also very good people. During Ganeshotsav, he would bring Ganapati to his residence and celebrate the festival here.”



Another neighbour recalled Patekar's connection with his film Ankush. The resident claimed that the popular song “Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Daata”, featured in the film, was recorded at Patekar's residence in the society. The recollection could not be independently verified.





Rajendra Pedhamkar, who lives on the second floor of the society, said Patekar continued to visit the building during festivals even after becoming a well-known actor. “I have known Nana for several years. During Ganeshotsav and Navratri, he would always visit here. He even played cricket with children despite becoming a popular star. He used to joke with everyone but was also a disciplined person. For our society, his demise is a great loss. I remember that the song ‘Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Daata’ from Ankush was recorded at his house here.”



After making a name for himself in the film industry, Patekar purchased a flat in Andheri. However, residents said he continued to return to Nav Sahyog Society during Ganeshotsav, maintaining his connection with the neighbourhood where he had grown up.



Vijayalaxmi Mer, another resident, recalled the family's close relationship with the society. “He and his family were good neighbours, and we had a family bond with them. His nature was very good. Sometimes he would get angry, but he loved the society members deeply. He was very down-to-earth and never carried the pride of being a big actor. Once, he told us that a person's identity is not based on the clothes they wear, but on the qualities they carry. During the Garba festival, he would visit the society and participate in activities such as cutting vegetables and onions. He would also come to our place for lunch or dinner. His entire family was very good.”





Patekar’s bond extended beyond the society members to the domestic staff who worked at his home. Shalubai Sasane worked as a domestic help at Patekar’s house for around 35 years. She died a few years ago. Recalling Patekar's relationship with his mother, Dilip Sasane said, “Nana treated my mother like his own mother even though she worked as a maid at his house. We were poor, and he helped us a lot. Poor people lived in front of his residence, and Nana would often go and sit with them and talk to them. During Ganeshotsav, he would himself participate in flower decoration every year.”



For the residents of Nav Sahyog Society, Patekar's legacy is therefore not limited to his films. Their memories centre on a man who, despite achieving fame in the film industry, continued to return to the neighbourhood where he had grown up, participated in festivals, interacted with children and residents, and maintained personal bonds with people from different walks of life.



Patekar had shifted to his farmhouse in Pune a few years ago. His last rites will be performed there.