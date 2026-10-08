'He Always Supported Poor People': Son Of Nana Patekar's Domestic Worker Recalls Actor's Simple Lifestyle & Generosity| VIDEO |

Mumbai: Dilip Sasane, son of Nana Patekar's domestic worker Shallu Bai, on Thursday expressed grief over the veteran actor's death and recalled his simple lifestyle and generosity towards those around him.

Speaking to reporters, Sasane said his mother had worked at Patekar's house for nearly 35 years and had a close relationship with the actor.

“I felt very different after hearing the news. I used to visit his house regularly, but today it felt completely different. My mother worked at his house for 35 years and had a very good relationship with him,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Dilip Sasane, son of Shallu Bai, who worked at Nana Patekar's house for 35 years, says, "I felt very different after hearing the news. I used to visit his house regularly, but today it felt completely different. My mother worked at his house for 35 years and had a very good relationship with him. Nana Ji was a very simple person. He would even help my mother with household work and never behaved like a film star. He always supported poor people living around his house. When some of their homes were damaged, he personally helped them and made sure they received support...'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

Sasane recalls Patekar's simple lifestyle

Remembering Patekar's humble nature, Sasane said the actor led a simple life and never behaved like a film star at home.

He also recalled how Patekar helped people in need, including those living near his house.

“He always supported poor people living around his house. When some of their homes were damaged, he personally helped them and made sure they received support,” Sasane said.

Patekar's contributions to Indian cinema

Patekar, 75, was known for his contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and earned acclaim for his performances in Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Funeral To Be Held On Pune Outskirts

The actor died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for nearly 45 minutes, but could not revive him.

His last rites are scheduled to take place on the outskirts of Pune at around 4 pm.

Political leaders pay tribute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences and announced that Patekar's funeral will be held with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders and members of the film industry also paid tribute to the actor and extended condolences to his family.