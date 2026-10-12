Pune Crime Branch Arrests Two In Gold Chain Theft Case; 75.51-Gram Chain Worth Rs2.17 Lakh Recovered | Pune Police

Pune: Pune Crime Branch Unit 7 has arrested two people in connection with the theft of a gold chain belonging to a senior citizen travelling on a bus, recovering the stolen jewellery weighing 75.51 grams and valued at Rs2,17,140, police said on Monday.

According to Pune Police, the incident took place on Oct 6, when an unidentified person allegedly stole a gold chain from the neck of a senior citizen travelling on a bus within the jurisdiction of Vimantal Police Station.

Following the complaint, police registered a case at Vimantal Police Station under Crime Register No 473/2026, invoking Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While the investigation was underway, the Unit 7 team began a parallel probe. On Oct 10, acting on a tip-off received by Assistant Police Inspector Raju Kadam, the police team detained two suspects for questioning.

The suspects have been identified as Rashmini Shankar Jadhav, 50, and Nitin Shankar Jadhav, 35, both residents of Sarvodaya Colony, behind Dargah, Mundhwa, Pune.

Police said the two were questioned and allegedly confessed to their involvement in the offence. During the investigation, the team recovered the stolen gold chain.

The two suspects, along with the recovered property, were subsequently handed over to Vimantal Police Station for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejaswi Satpute, Joint Commissioner of Police Rajendra Muleek and other senior officers. The team included Unit 7 officials and personnel who assisted in tracing and apprehending the suspects.

Vimantal Police Station is conducting further investigation.