Pune: Robbers Target 2-Storey Bungalow In Pimpri-Chinchwad At Night, Threaten Elderly Woman

Chikhali Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 55 tola of gold jewellery and ₹5 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from a two-storey bungalow in Talawade between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on Tuesday.

Police suspect that three workers employed at a construction site near the house may be involved in the robbery.

The incident took place near Jyotiba Mandir in Talawade. The victim, identified as Bharti Bhalekar (60), was asleep on the upper floor when the suspects allegedly entered the house, threatened her with a screwdriver and gagged her. They then stole the valuables and left the house without alerting the other family members.

Bhalekar's son and daughter-in-law were sleeping on the ground floor at the time of the incident. She later informed her family about the robbery.

Senior Police Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav, in charge of Chikhali Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal.

Police Suspect Workers at Adjacent Construction Site

Police suspect that three workers engaged in construction at a plot behind the bungalow may have been involved in the crime. Their identities have not yet been established.

"The family has alleged that over 55 tola of gold jewellery and ₹5 lakh in cash were looted from a two-storey bungalow near Jyotiba Mandir in Talawade in the early hours of Tuesday," Jadhav said.

He added that the suspects allegedly entered through a balcony door before threatening the woman and stealing valuables from the house.

Police are investigating whether the suspects had surveyed the bungalow and studied the family's movements before carrying out the robbery.

"Such an incident requires prior recce, and we are investigating all possible angles," Jadhav said.

Bhalekar is stable following the incident. She is filing a complaint, after which a case will be registered, police said.