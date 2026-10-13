Pune ISIS Module Case: Special NIA Court Frames Charges Against 11 Accused, Including Saquib Nachan’s Son

A special NIA court has framed charges against 11 accused in the alleged Pune ISIS module case, paving the way for trial proceedings | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Paving the way for trial, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday framed charges against 11 accused, including terror convict Saquib Nachan's son Shamil, for alleged involvement in the Pune ISIS module.

The court observed, “The prosecution material propels for cumulative force of the ocular, technical, forensic and documentary material which prima-facie demonstrate for the involvement and active participation of the accused persons in connivance. Therefore, there are sufficient ground for framing of charge”.

All 11 pleaded not guilty and sought trial. The court has now scheduled the case for further compliance to begin recording the testimony of witnesses.

Alleged Radicalisation And Recruitment

According to the prosecution, Padgha resident Zulfikar Ali Barodawala and Pune resident Zubair Shaikh began radicalising youth in 2015, creating a WhatsApp group to share messages supporting ISIS.

The agency alleged that the accused trained others in bomb-making and handling weapons, conducted reconnaissance at several locations in Maharashtra and neighbouring states, and planned terrorist attacks. It also alleged a conspiracy to distribute unspecified material and radicalise children.

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The prosecution's allegations will now be examined during trial, with witnesses expected to testify before the special court.

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