Unauthorised 'Only Meter India' App Fuels Fare Disputes Between Pune Cab Drivers & Passengers | File Photo

Pune: Despite repeated complaints, the unauthorised onlymeterindia.com app continues to be used by cab drivers in Pune, triggering fare disputes with passengers and raising questions about the lack of regulatory action against the platform.

A senior Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) official, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said, "Complaints regarding the app had been submitted to the Pune Collectorate and the state transport ministry in 2022. A fresh complaint was also submitted in 2024. However, authorities have so far been unable to identify the app’s owner and initiate the required action."

The continued use of the app has become a point of contention between passengers and cab drivers, particularly when fares are displayed through ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Shashank Mhaske, a commuter, told The Free Press Journal that passengers book rides after checking the fares displayed on these platforms. However, some drivers allegedly refuse to complete journeys at the quoted prices when they arrive at the pickup locations, instead asking passengers to pay according to fares calculated using onlymeterindia.com.

This leaves passengers with limited options: accept the revised fare, negotiate with the driver, or cancel the ride and look for another vehicle.

“The fare displayed while booking a cab helps passengers decide whether the journey is affordable. If the driver refuses to honour that amount after accepting the booking, the passenger is left in a difficult situation,” said Dharmesh Patil, a commuter who faced a fare-related dispute in the Shivajinagar area on Tuesday night.

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Cab drivers, meanwhile, often argue that fares offered by app-based aggregators do not adequately compensate them for fuel costs, traffic congestion, waiting time and the distance they travel without passengers. Some prefer meter-based calculations, which they believe offer a fairer assessment of the journey.

The issue has persisted for years, with complaints and meetings failing to produce a lasting solution. While the use of an alternative fare-calculation app has added to the confusion, concerns remain over the lack of clarity regarding applicable fares and effective enforcement.

The RTO official said the matter had been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities on multiple occasions, but identifying the app’s owner remained a challenge. The official added that action was being taken against drivers found violating the rules, with a fine of ₹500 imposed for each violation.