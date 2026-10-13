Pune: PMC Announces Thursday Water Shutdown To Stretch Stocks Till August 2027 | AI Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will suspend water supply across the city every Thursday from October 15, aiming to reduce consumption by at least 10% and ensure that available water stocks last until August 31, 2027.

The decision follows a Maharashtra government directive issued amid concerns over deficient rainfall, the possible continuation of the El Niño effect and the risk of a prolonged water shortage.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pavneet Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, said, “The Maharashtra government has issued an order saying El Niño led to less rainfall this monsoon and its effects are likely to continue next year. Thus, it is necessary to use available water judiciously and plan properly so that it lasts till August 31 next year.”

The state government’s Water Resources Department, through a government resolution dated October 5, directed all local self-government bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10% from October 16. The reduction may be increased if necessary, with drinking water requirements given priority.

As of October 12, the Khadakwasla dam chain had 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, lower than the storage recorded during the corresponding period in previous years. The PMC reviewed stocks in the other reservoirs supplying the city before deciding on the weekly shutdown. The measure is intended to preserve available supplies through the coming summer and until the next monsoon.

Weekly shutdown instead of daily reduction

The PMC has opted for a complete 24-hour shutdown every Thursday rather than imposing a fixed reduction in daily supply hours.

Pune currently receives approximately 1,660-1,680 million litres per day (MLD). A 10% reduction would amount to around 166–168 MLD. As of now, the PMC has not specified how much water the Thursday shutdown alone is expected to save or how it will measure whether the target has been achieved.

Construction, washing and swimming pools face restrictions

The civic body has prohibited the use of drinking water for construction and directed agencies to use treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), borewell water or well water instead. Public and private vehicle-washing centres have been asked to shut down. Drinking water must not be used for washing vehicles, courtyards or footpaths, gardening or filling swimming pools.

Housing societies with STPs have been asked to reuse treated greywater for gardening and toilet flushing. Residents, hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments and other institutions have been urged to conserve water and avoid unnecessary consumption.

The PMC has also directed residents to check household taps, pipelines and overhead tanks for leaks and overflow. Automatic float valves should be installed where necessary. Any leakage, wastage or unauthorised water connection should be reported to the civic administration. Unauthorised connections and illegal tapping may invite action, including criminal proceedings against those responsible.