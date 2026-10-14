SIR Opponents To Stage Sit-In Outside Pune Collector's Office On October 16; Police Warn Of Action | FPJ Photo

Pune: Opposition groups protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) have announced a sit-in outside the Pune District Collector’s Office on Friday (October 16) from 10am to 5pm.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday, where the organisers accused the Pune Police of suppressing citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest.

The groups said the agitation was against alleged irregularities in the SIR process and police action during demonstrations held in Pune on October 10 and 11.

The organisers alleged that the police had deliberately disrupted peaceful demonstrations despite being informed in advance. They also accused the state government of influencing police action and restricting citizens’ freedom of expression and assembly.

Somnath Nirmal, state president of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said, “Even though we have the right to protest, the government is controlling the police and not allowing us to exercise this right. Why are the police not allowing protests to take place in the city or elsewhere in the country? We inform the authorities before organising demonstrations, but our right to protest is being taken away.”

Nirmal said peaceful assembly and the freedom to question government policies were fundamental democratic rights that authorities should respect.

“The authorities should respect the constitutional rights of citizens instead of trying to suppress peaceful demonstrations. People must be allowed to raise their voices against policies they disagree with,” he said.

Miraj Jadhav, head of Disha Vidyarthi Sanghatana, said students must be allowed to raise concerns without facing restrictions. “The right to protest is an essential part of democracy. The police should not discourage young people from questioning government policies. We will continue to demand accountability in the SIR process,” he said.

Om Shinde, head of the All India Students Federation (AISF), Pune, said police action against protesters raised concerns about the freedom to dissent. Niharika Bhonsle, representing the National Students’ Youth Federation (NSYF), said restrictions on peaceful demonstrations would not silence their concerns and urged the police to act impartially.

Responding to the proposed agitation, a senior Pune Police officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said, “The organisers have now approached us for permission. We will examine the situation, their demands and the circumstances under which the protest is proposed before taking a decision. If permission is denied and they still proceed in violation of the law, strict action may be taken. If they attempt to disturb law and order, we may have to detain them.”

The organisers said they would submit the required intimation to the police and proceed with their planned demonstration.