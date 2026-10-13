Pune VIDEOS: PMC Conducts Mock Drill Simulating Bomb Blast, Fire | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted its annual emergency mock drill simulating a bomb blast and fire at its headquarters on Tuesday around 4pm to assess the fire brigade’s response time, the functioning of safety systems and employees’ preparedness for an emergency.

The exercise began with loud explosions produced using sutli bombs, which continued for around 10 to 15 minutes to simulate a blast. Fire engines subsequently arrived at the premises as firefighters rushed into action. The drill lasted approximately half an hour and involved the evacuation and rescue of employees from different parts of the building. Officials clarified that it was a planned mock drill and not an actual bomb attack.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair said the exercise was organised following inspections of fire safety facilities in private buildings and a proposal from the fire department to assess emergency preparedness at the civic headquarters.

Nair said, “For the past few days, the fire brigade has been inspecting fire safety facilities in different private buildings. A fire officer proposed that we should also assess the situation in our own building, including our response time, the functioning of our systems and how people react during an emergency. We conduct a mock drill every year, and this year we held it today.”

He said the exercise simulated a fire on the second floor, followed by rescue operations and other emergency response procedures. “The response time was very good. The demonstration also helped us assess whether the systems available to us are being used properly and whether they are in good working condition,” he added.

Nair, who participated in the exercise and was evacuated safely, said the drill highlighted the importance of understanding evacuation routes and addressing small but crucial issues. “There are several things people need to remember, such as keeping keys accessible and knowing which route to use while evacuating. These things may seem small, but they become important during an actual fire. It was a good experience, and I have confidence in the system,” he said.

PMC Chief Fire Officer Ganesh Sonune said, “After the emergency alarm, employees were moved to the open ground and basement, while some were taken to the terrace. Those on the terrace were rescued using fire brigade equipment and ladders, while personnel also carried out rescue operations from the second floor, where the simulated blast had occurred. The response was quick, and the PMC officials cooperated throughout the exercise.”

He stressed that people should use staircases while evacuating during a fire or blast and avoid lifts and escalators. “The fire brigade conducts such drills annually, but it will explore ways to increase employee participation and awareness,” he added.

Around six to eight fire engines and four ambulances were deployed at the site, with approximately 70 firefighters participating in the exercise.

Read Also Pune: PMC Announces Thursday Water Shutdown To Stretch Stocks Till August 2027

PMC employees who participated in the drill said it helped them understand the importance of remaining calm, following instructions and moving towards designated evacuation points instead of panicking during an emergency.

PMC employee Kimaya Devne said, “When we heard the loud explosions and the emergency alarm went off, there was initially some confusion among employees about what was happening. Once we realised it was a mock drill, we followed the instructions and moved towards the designated evacuation area. The exercise helped us understand the importance of staying calm, avoiding panic and knowing the safest route out of the building.”

Promod Naik, another PMC employee, said, “The drill gave us a practical understanding of how an emergency evacuation works and how the fire brigade responds to such situations. Many of us may know the basic safety instructions, but experiencing the process helps us understand what needs to be done.”

Naik added, “We learnt that we should not use lifts during a fire emergency and must follow the instructions given by the authorities. Regular exercises like these can help employees respond more confidently during an actual incident.”