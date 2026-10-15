Pune: FDA Suspends Warje Domino’s Licence After Cockroaches Found In Kitchen | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the food licence of a Domino's Pizza outlet in Warje with immediate effect after an inspection found live cockroaches and dead cockroach body parts in its kitchen and food storage areas. The action followed an inspection conducted on Oct 13, which revealed serious food safety and hygiene violations.

According to the FDA, more than 25 Domino's Pizza outlets were inspected across Pune as part of a special inspection drive. The Warje outlet, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, was found to have multiple deficiencies, prompting the suspension of its food licence on Oct 14.

Apart from the presence of cockroaches, officials identified inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food-handling equipment, incomplete food-receiving temperature records, improper cleaning and sanitation, and unhygienic storage conditions. The inspection also revealed an unpleasant odour from the washroom situated in the dining area and the absence of prescribed identification cards for food delivery personnel.

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The outlet's suspended licence is registered under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Licence No 11521034000028.

The FDA also identified significant discrepancies at two other Domino's outlets in Pune. Adjudication proceedings to impose penalties on these establishments will be initiated, the press release stated. However, the FDA did not disclose the names of these two outlets.

The inspection drive is part of the Maharashtra FDA's intensified campaign against unsafe food, adulteration and unhygienic food business practices under its Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra initiative. The campaign is being undertaken under the guidance of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.