Pune: ESIC Medical College Gets Approval For 50 MBBS Seats From 2027-28, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Pune: Pune's long-pending demand for an Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college has received a boost, with approval granted for 50 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats from the academic year 2027-28, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Addressing the press in Pune, Fadnavis said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had approved 50 MBBS seats at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Pune after the Medical Council had rejected the proposal twice earlier.

"I have good news for the people of Pune. The decision to establish an ESIC medical college had been taken earlier, but the Medical Council had rejected it. Now, approval has been granted for 50 MBBS seats. The demand of Pune residents has finally been fulfilled," Fadnavis said.

"I thank Narendra Modi ji and J P Nadda ji. Murli Anna, Madhuri Tai and Dada had also been making efforts to get this approval," the Chief Minister said.

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The approval is expected to create additional opportunities for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical education and contribute to the availability of trained medical professionals.

The 50 seats are scheduled to become available from the 2027-28 academic year, subject to the implementation of the approved arrangements and the applicable admission process.

The development is significant for Pune, which has a large student population seeking admission to medical courses. Additional MBBS seats could help widen access to medical education, although the approved intake remains limited to 50 seats.