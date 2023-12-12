VFS Global Awarded UK Government Contract For Visa And Passport Services In 142 Countries

VFS Global, has recently secured a major contract with the UK Government to operate Visa and Citizenship Application Centres (VCAS) across 142 countries, including Nepal. This global contract, the sixth of its kind won by VFS Global in 2023, represents a significant expansion of the company's services and a deepening of its long-standing partnership with the UK Government.

Set to manage an estimated 3.8 million applicants annually, VFS Global will open UK application centres in 84 new countries during 2024. This expansion will see the deployment of 240 VCAS Centres across various regions including Africa & Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & Asia Pacific. These centres will cater to all categories of UK visa applications and some will also handle UK passport applications.

A key focus of the new contract is enhancing the customer experience. Significant investments in technology are planned to improve accessibility, customer engagement, and security. These upgrades include the introduction of new customer websites and the modernisation of in-person experiences. Additionally, VFS Global will implement advanced technologies to maintain stringent identity checks, ensuring the integrity of the visa and passport application process.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, expressed his excitement about the contract, stating, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the Home Office and become their service provider for all UK visa customers overseas. This win is a testament to our dedicated efforts to provide all our client governments with best-in-class services.

”The UK remains a highly sought-after destination for global travellers, with India, China, Nigeria, and Turkey being the top application locations. VFS Global’s expansion also includes extending its network of additional paid application centres, partnering with popular hotels and resorts to bring visa services closer to customers. This service is already offered in India, UAE, and the USA.