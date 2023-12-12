HDFC Life Unveils 'HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve', A Revolutionary Guaranteed Savings Plan |

HDFC Life, has introduced a new financial product, 'HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve'. This guaranteed savings life insurance plan is crafted to secure the financial future of families and help achieve their monetary goals efficiently.

The newly launched HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve promises of a Guaranteed Immediate Income, commencing as soon as the following policy month. The plan's hallmark is its flexibility, allowing policyholders to tailor their benefits according to their needs. Options range from early income and long-term income to lump sum or staggered money-back payouts.

This product also offers customiasable levels of protection, empowering customers with a choice in sum assured and additional rider benefits. Policyholders can design their cash flows to realize their dreams, with the added assurance of guaranteed returns. The plan also addresses inflation concerns by offering an option to increase income, and the flexibility to grow survival benefits at a rate of Savings Bank Deposit + 1.5%.

Aneesh Khanna, Head of Products & Segments at HDFC Life, commented on the launch: “Realising life's ambitions starts with a dream, and every dream, no matter its size, requires a secure foundation. HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve is that foundation, offering a myriad of options to ensure your dreams are not just dreams, but achievable goals with guaranteed returns.

”The plan offers a range of Return of Premium (ROP) options and flexible timing for receiving these returns, subject to the payment of all due premiums and the policy being in force.