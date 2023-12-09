 HDFC Life Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at RS 21,50,65,96,160 comprising of 2,15,06,59,616 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited on Saturday announced that the Stakeholders‘ Relationship Committee of the Board on December 9, 2023 has allotted 3,08,416 equity shares to the eligible optionholders pursuant to exercise of stock options by them under various Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at RS 21,50,65,96,160 comprising of 2,15,06,59,616 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited shares

The shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 672.40, down by 0.87 percent.

About HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited

HDFC Life is one of India's leading life insurance company, providing a diverse array of individual and group insurance solutions tailored to address a spectrum of requirements. These encompass Protection, Pension, Savings & Investment, Health, and a comprehensive range of offerings designed to cater to varied needs.

