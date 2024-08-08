 Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In State
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseUttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In State

Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In State

CM Dhami requested for grant of permission to start projects with more than 50 percent construction work proposed in Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river valley. He also requested permission to construct proposed projects on other river valleys in Uttarakhand other than Ganga and its tributaries.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Dhami with Union Minister CR Patil |

New Delhi, August 8: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri CR Patil in New Delhi on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that water is an important resource for the social and economic development of Uttarakhand and hydropower projects are the major factors in increasing the gross domestic product of the state.

He said that to meet the demand of electricity in Uttarakhand, energy worth Rs 1000 crore is purchased from the open market every year. About 25 thousand megawatt hydroelectric potential has been estimated from the water sources available in the state, but at present only 4200 megawatt capacity is being exploited.

FPJ Shorts
CBI Arrests ED Officer Over Alleged ₹20 Lakh Bribe From Jeweler, Threatened To Frame His Son In Money Laundering Case
CBI Arrests ED Officer Over Alleged ₹20 Lakh Bribe From Jeweler, Threatened To Frame His Son In Money Laundering Case
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics

He said that in the review meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, out of 70 projects proposed in the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river valley, instructions have been given to continue the construction of only 7 projects whose construction work has been completed by more than 50 percent and not to start any new project.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Jal Shakti Minister that no ban has been imposed on the proposed hydroelectric projects on other river valleys other than Ganga and its tributaries in the border of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Central Water Commission / Ministry of Water Resources is not giving approval for the development of projects proposed in Pithoragarh district on other river valleys such as Dhauliganga, Gauriganga. In this regard, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to grant permission for speedy development and construction of projects located on other river valleys of the state.

CM also requested approval of funding for Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project under Prime Minister Krishi Sichai Yojna - Tvarit Sichai Labh programme .To complete the Lakhwad multipurpose project soon, the Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to issue the drawing on priority from the Central Water Commission under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In...

Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In...

IAA Leadership Awards Celebrate Trailblazing Industry Pioneers : Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Piyush...

IAA Leadership Awards Celebrate Trailblazing Industry Pioneers : Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Piyush...

US Consulate Mumbai Hosts Final Seminar On Countering Disinformation With League Of Disinformation...

US Consulate Mumbai Hosts Final Seminar On Countering Disinformation With League Of Disinformation...

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock Of Disaster Affected Areas Of Tehri And Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock Of Disaster Affected Areas Of Tehri And Rudraprayag

Adani Power Q1 FY25 EBITDA grows 53% Year Over Year To ₹6,290 Crore

Adani Power Q1 FY25 EBITDA grows 53% Year Over Year To ₹6,290 Crore