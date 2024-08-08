Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil To Discuss Pending Hydropower Projects In State

Uttarakhand CM Dhami with Union Minister CR Patil |

New Delhi, August 8: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri CR Patil in New Delhi on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that water is an important resource for the social and economic development of Uttarakhand and hydropower projects are the major factors in increasing the gross domestic product of the state.

He said that to meet the demand of electricity in Uttarakhand, energy worth Rs 1000 crore is purchased from the open market every year. About 25 thousand megawatt hydroelectric potential has been estimated from the water sources available in the state, but at present only 4200 megawatt capacity is being exploited.

He said that in the review meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, out of 70 projects proposed in the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river valley, instructions have been given to continue the construction of only 7 projects whose construction work has been completed by more than 50 percent and not to start any new project.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Jal Shakti Minister that no ban has been imposed on the proposed hydroelectric projects on other river valleys other than Ganga and its tributaries in the border of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Central Water Commission / Ministry of Water Resources is not giving approval for the development of projects proposed in Pithoragarh district on other river valleys such as Dhauliganga, Gauriganga. In this regard, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to grant permission for speedy development and construction of projects located on other river valleys of the state.

CM also requested approval of funding for Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project under Prime Minister Krishi Sichai Yojna - Tvarit Sichai Labh programme .To complete the Lakhwad multipurpose project soon, the Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to issue the drawing on priority from the Central Water Commission under the Jal Shakti Ministry.