Suryadatta Law College Students Gain Practical Insight at Bombay High Court Visit |

Suryadatta Law College's second-year BA-LLB students recently visited the Bombay High Court to gain practical knowledge as part of their academic curriculum.

This successful visit was conducted under the guidance of Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, Founder and President, and Sushma Chordiya, Vice President of the Suryadatta Education Foundation. Principal Prof Dr Mithilesh Vishwakarma, along with Dr Monika Shehrawat, led the visit.

The aim of the visit was to provide students with hands-on experience of the legal system and deepen their understanding of India's legal heritage. The students had the opportunity to observe court proceedings, including those presided over by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Bombay High Court, as well as other court sessions. They also visited various judicial departments, where they closely observed the functioning of the High Court and interacted with officials.

Students meet officials

During the visit, faculty and students of Suryadatta Law College met with the Chief Justice's Registrar and Principal Secretary, and gained valuable insights into the court procedures.

Geeta Kasturi, Advisory Board Member of Suryadatta Law College, along with Principal Prof Dr Mithilesh Vishwakarma and Dr Monika Sehrawat, informed the students about the operations of the High Court.

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya commended the initiative, stating, "Hands-on experience, coupled with theoretical knowledge, enhances students' understanding. Suryadatta ensures such practical exposure by organising visits to relevant organisations, meetings with experts, and conducting seminars and workshops. This approach equips students with practical skills beyond academic examinations, and Suryadatta consistently supports and appreciates such initiatives."