Smartr Logistics is festive ready; strengthens nationwide network on customer demand

As the festive season is just around the corner, Smartr Logistics makes conscious efforts towards expanding its logistics network across the country. Owing to the growing consumer demands, the startup has expanded in the cities of Ambala, Aurangabad, Howrah, Jabalpur, Meerut, Nagpur, Raipur, Shimla, Solan, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Siliguri. Smartr has also expanded its existing network with additional centers in Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Goa and Guwahati to get closer to the end customers and conduct multiple rounds of deliveries. Founded only last year during end of 2021, Smartr now has over 125 Smartr Service Centers covering around 2500 pin codes in 85 cities. Helmed by industry veteran, Yogesh Dhingra, Smartr Logistics, though just a year old has conquered great milestones since its inception. “Our goal has always been to establish an extensive network that enables seamless business operations for our customers. We aim to strengthen connectivity beyond the metro cities to bring about better accessibility and ease of doing business for smaller and medium enterprises in tier two and three cities,” said Mr. Yogesh Dhingra, CEO, Founder and Managing Director, of Smartr Logistics. “We provide door-to-door high-quality logistics services pan-India with new service centers and warehouses opening across the country every month. The focus of Smartr Logistics’ expansion is to cater to inbound requirements of Tier-2 and 3 cities for eCommerce/D2C shipments as well as support outbound shipments of MSME companies. Businesses in these cities require faster connectivity and reliable logistics infrastructure that will in turn spurt the growth of smaller business players. In general, service choices are limited in tier two cities and Smartr aims to cover this gap effectively,” said Mr. Sarthak Dhingra, Vice President – Infrastructure, Automation and Quality Assurance. One of its primary objectives, Smartr Logistics wants to strengthen business generation in the local economy by offering its differentiated services to support the SME ecosystem. The company’s mission is to revolutionize the Indian logistics infrastructure by providing transparent and efficient products and services in the new-age era of e-commerce and digitization. Owing to the phenomenal growth of the business and brand of Smartr logistics, it has received various accolades from the industry. Smartr Logistics was recently recognized as one of “India’s Greatest Brand 2021- 22” by AsiaOne Magazine. Smartr was also recognized among “10 Booming Logistics companies in APAC 2022” by The Corporate Review magazine. AsiaOne recognized Mr. Yogesh Dhingra as one of “India’s Greatest Leaders 2021-22”. Mr. Dhingra was also recognized by Start-up Reporter as one of the 75 significant leaders who is creating India’s start-up narrative for the world on the occasion of 76th Independence Day of India.